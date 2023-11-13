Robert Saleh Fires off Message to Zach Wilson After Jets Loss to Raiders

Zach Wilson had a chance to play hero for the New York Jets at the end of their contest versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, he threw a backbreaking interception with 1:22 remaining in the fourth quarter which was the unofficial final dagger in their comeback hopes.

After the game head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Wilson’s performance on Sunday Night Football.

“I thought he did alright ya know. Obviously, a couple of plays I’m sure he wants back. I thought the linebacker made an unbelievable play on the interception. I thought he [Wilson] moved around the pocket well, he picked up some good yards with his legs. We were converting third downs, I think at the best rate that we’ve been converting,” Saleh said.

“To give a full assessment on Zach, I think it’d be fair to ask for everyone around him to play a little bit better. Especially with the penalties, but overall, I thought he did a decent job.”

Wilson Played Solid, but Not Well Enough to Overcome Mistakes

Throughout a large chunk of the Raiders game, Wilson appeared to be playing some of his best ball of the season.

He finished 23-of-39 for 263 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Wilson also got his legs going with four carries for 54 yards.

Despite some of those positive signs, the Jets couldn’t finish the job when it mattered the most. On five occasions the green and white drove into Raiders territory but they came up with four field goals and that aforementioned turnover.

Saleh said it best after the game that you won’t win any games like that.

Rich Cimini of ESPN painted an accurate portrayal after the game on X previously Twitter.

“[The] Jets offense is in a bit of a funk right now. [They] have gone 36 consecutive offensive drives without a TD [touchdown] (longest active streak in the NFL).”

It gets even worse. “[They have gone 49 consecutive offensive drives starting in their own territory without a TD (longest active streak in [the] NFL and 2nd longest by any team over last 10 seasons — Bills went 64 straight during the 2018 season).”

#Jets offense is in a bit of a funk right now: * Have gone 36 consecutive offensive drives without a TD (longest active streak in the NFL) * Have gone 49 consecutive offensive drives starting in their own territory without a TD (longest active streak in NFL and 2nd longest by… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 13, 2023

That level of ineptitude is frustrating.

The Jets defense gave up only one touchdown during the entire contest and that point differential proved too large to overcome losing 16-12 on Sunday, November 12.

Wilson Breaks Silence on Crushing Interception vs. Raiders

“Yeah, I gotta be better there. I knew [No.] 41 was the guy that had to get there so I tried to beat him with the ball, and he made an unbelievable play, but I gotta see that obviously,” Wilson told the media after the game. “It hurts because we made some harder plays to get there. To throw an interception to lose a game sucks, I hate that. I gotta be better for the guys, for the team, everyone battling. I know how crucial the ball is especially when you are not scoring touchdowns. You gotta take care of the football, so I gotta be better there.”

"To throw an interception to lose a game sucks, I hate that. I gotta be better for the guys, for the team, everyone battling." Zach Wilson talks about what he saw on his late interception: pic.twitter.com/ggoWhiQToB — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 13, 2023

There were a lot of promising things in this game which makes the loss even more frustrating.

The Jets were 7-of-16 on third downs. Entering the game Gang Green had the worst third down defense since the stat was tracked dating back to 1978.

Every time it seemed like the Jets took a step forward, they took three steps back. Despite some positives, the Jets are in the midst of a two-game losing streak with their playoff hopes in dire straits.