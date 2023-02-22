$55 Million Jets Veteran Makes 2nd Attempt to Recruit Super Bowl WR

The New York Jets are doing everything in their power to increase the talent level of the roster in 2023.

On Wednesday, February 22, Gang Green defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers took to social media to recruit some fresh blood to the team.

He tweeted, “come join the movement” and tagged recently released wide receiver Robert Woods and the official Jets Twitter account.

This was the second time that JFM has attempted to recruit the talented receiver to New York. On March 18 of 2022, JFM tweeted at Woods, “I miss you, NY is a beautiful place FYI.”

John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) is making a second attempt to recruit recently released WR Robert Woods (@robertwoods) to the #Jets 👀 #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/wqAnjSBv9b — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 22, 2023

Robert Woods Has Some Connective Tissue to the Jets

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of The Score broke the news on Wednesday, February 22 that Woods was released by the Tennessee Titans.

After the 30-year-old, who will turn 31 before the start of the 2023 season, was cut he took to social media to seemingly celebrate.

The first tweet he sent out was simply a one-worded message, “free!”

Free! — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

Shortly after that first tweet, Woods sent out a second one asking the Twitter universe, “where should I go?”

Where should I go 👀😁 — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

JFM was teammates with Woods for one season back in 2018 with the Rams. The pair had a magical season that took them to Super Bowl 53. The Rams ended up losing 13-3 to the New England Patriots.

In 2019 the Rams cut Franklin-Myers and the Jets scooped him off of waivers. The defender ended up making quite the impression and eventually parlayed that into a big-time $55 million contract extension.

Woods ended up staying with the team and eventually got a ring of his own when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

Robert Woods Could Be a Nice Offensive Piece for Jets

In 10 NFL seasons, Woods has proven to be an incredibly productive player. He has hauled in 623 receptions for over 7,604 receiving yards and has secured 37 touchdowns.

Back in March of 2022, he was traded from the Rams to the Titans for a 2023 sixth-round draft choice.

Woods was coming off of a torn ACL but was expected to eventually be a key cog in the Titans’ passing attack. Tennessee was one of the big regression teams in the NFL this past season and nothing seemed to click.

However speaking of the Titans, the Jets staff has a few new coaches that have worked with Woods in the past.

Gang Green hired both Keith Carter as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator and Todd Downing as the passing game coordinator. They both worked with the Titans this past season.

So there will be some natural connections drawn between Woods and the Jets this offseason. Not only for JFM’s recruiting efforts but also for the coaching connective tissue.

Woods is a smaller player at 6-foot and weighing 195 pounds. So his profile wouldn’t be unique to the Jets’ wide receiving corps, however, the team can always use more talented playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

With the future of so many wideouts on the Jets uncertain, Woods could provide a nice floor as a proven veteran.