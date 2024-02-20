Ex-Jets GM Turns Heads With Wild Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers Pitch

It’s so crazy, it just might work! Or maybe not.

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum threw out a wild idea on ESPN’s “Get Up” On Monday, February 19.

“Yeah, I think he [Russell Wilson] would actually be a great fit for the New York Jets. Absolutely. Pay him $1 million and let him resurrect his career,” Tannenbaum explained. “If you’re Russell Wilson where else is he going to go? He has to resurrect his career. So if you have to sit for a year, why not sit behind one of the greatest of all time [Aaron Rodgers] and then be a free agent again? Guys, where is he going to go? He is 36 years old. No one is going to hand him a starting job. He is going to have to be a backup somewhere. Where is he going to go?”

Well that would certainly create some headlines… Former #NFL GM @RealTannenbaum thinks #Broncos QB Russell Wilson would be a ‘great fit’ w/ the #Jets. ‘Pay him $1 million & let him resurrect his career’ + Tannenbaum pointed to a similar situation back in 1998 when he signed… pic.twitter.com/gaAWwSj7Qb — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 19, 2024

There Are Several Plot Holes in This Jets QB Theory

In theory, the plan makes sense.

The Jets are seeking a proven veteran quarterback behind Rodgers in 2024. Wilson, if released by the Denver Broncos, will be one of the most decorated quarterbacks available.

He is a Super Bowl champion, a nine-time Pro Bowler, and he has started in over 188 games during his 12-year NFL career. However, the potential pairing of Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett wouldn’t be ideal.

It’s not something we have to imagine. The entire world saw it unfold in 2022 when both Wilson and Hackett were tied together on the Broncos.

Sean Payton called it one of the “worst coaching jobs in NFL history.” It went so poorly that Hackett was fired 15 games into his very first season as the head coach.

Now Tannenbaum wants to reunite this pair in New York? That doesn’t sound like a winning combination.

Tannenbaum caught a lot of heat immediately on social media for his take. Credit to the former NFL GM because he not only didn’t hide from it, he double downed on it later in the day.

“He is getting older and he needs to go to a place where he can hopefully for his sake resurrect his career. So to me, it’s the New York Jets as a backup to none other than Aaron Rodgers,” Tannenbaum reiterated his take on ESPN’s “NFL Live.” “They [the Jets] need an inexpensive backup quarterback. 66 quarterbacks started a year ago and when they lost Aaron Rodgers their season was over. So to me, go recruit Russell Wilson. Tell him he can resurrect his career with the Jets and then in a year he can reevaluate things.”

.@RealTannenbaum's ideal landing spot for Russell Wilson is the Jets as a backup 😳 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/LDGhF17N66 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 19, 2024

DJ Reed Sends Message on Jets Backup QB Situation

A mailbag quote from Connor Hughes of SNY went viral on social media this past weekend. Hughes commented on the possibility of the Jets trading for Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.

Jets veteran cornerback DJ Reed responded to one of those posts on X previously Twitter by saying, “[Jacoby] Brissett *cough *cough.”

Brissett is the far more proven player in the NFL. That experience will cost the Jets dearly. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic told me on “The Boy Green Show” that a quality backup will cost between $8 million and $12 million per year this offseason.

Howell would come much cheaper only being owed $1 million per season over the next two years.