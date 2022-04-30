Jets’ Robert Saleh Pleads With Mekhi Becton: ‘Would Love You Back’

With the 2022 NFL draft in the books for the New York Jets, a few things have become apparent.

Gang Green fully believes in offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. Despite several opportunities to invest a premium resource in the trenches, they went in other directions.

This offseason Becton has decided to train on his own during voluntary offseason training activities, but the team made it clear after the draft that they’d like him back as soon as possible.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Breaking the Fourth Wall

Play

Ohio State Insider: Garrett Wilson can be an elite Pro Bowl WR with New York Jets Boy Green was joined by Ohio State Football Insider Dan Hope of 11 Warriors: – What is Garrett Wilson's ceiling with the Jets? – How his basketball background helps him on the football field? – How does he compare to other great Ohio State WRs? This is our 'Meet the Fleet' series where you'll get… 2022-04-29T20:36:57Z

In the post-draft presser, head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Becton and decided to look into the camera and pleaded for his big man to fly up to New York:

“Would love you back buddy. We’ll take care of you.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh jokingly pleaded for Mekhi Becton (@BigTicket73) to come to voluntary OTAs, ‘would love you back here buddy, come on we’ll take care of you’ 🤣 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #NFLDraft #NFL pic.twitter.com/MRSU1WquwW — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 30, 2022

Coach Saleh was asked if he was disappointed that Becton isn’t here to which he responded, “I mean you want all your guys to be here, but it’s voluntary. He is working his butt off in Dallas and we have tabs on him so we know exactly what he is doing.”

The former No. 11 overall pick is rehabbing after having surgery back in Week 1 and has been working with his own personal trainers this offseason.

While you’d love to have all of your players, at the end of the day this isn’t what matters. What does matter is Becton being healthy and ready to go when it matters during the regular season.

Gang Green gave their big man a massive vote of confidence by not selecting an offensive lineman on the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Urged to Add 3-Time All Pro, Missing Piece: ‘Not Too Late’