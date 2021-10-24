Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops F-Bomb in Emotional Postgame Response

The New York Jets got their doors blown off in a Week 7 divisional matchup vs the New England Patriots.

To add insult to injury, in the middle of the 54-13 massacre, they lost their rookie quarterback Zach Wilson due to a right knee injury.

Gang Green dropped to 1-5 on the season, gave up over 50 points for the first time this century, and got swept by the Patriots becoming the first team in the NFL to accomplish that feat in 2021.

Intense Robert Saleh After the Game





All of those fun facts infuriated an emotional Robert Saleh in the Jets postgame presser.

The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator called it “embarrassing” that his team gave up 54 points to the Patriots:

“Yeah obviously this is the NFL and when you give up over 50 points it’s embarrassing. I don’t think I have had this feeling after a game since 2017 when we played the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a helpless feeling where you’re just watching and you’re trying to figure something out. The NFL doesn’t really give a flying s***, excuse my language, in terms of scheduling we gotta line up and play.”

How embarrassing was that loss by the Jets? Here are some additional stats to provide some context:

Gang Green allowed 551 total yards to the Patriots (the most they have given up since 1998). The Jets’ defensive coordinator in that game was Bill Belichick. Small world.

Despite everything that went wrong, there are still 11 more games on the docket for the green and white to wrap up the 2021 campaign.

Up next is a daunting challenge vs the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals who just demolished the previously best team in the AFC (Baltimore Ravens), 41 to 17 on the road.

On Halloween, they’ll face one of, if not the, best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL:

Joe Burrow: 17 passing touchdowns to 8 interceptions, 1,956 passing yards, and a 108.9 quarterback rating so far this season.

Ja’Marr Chase: 35 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdown catches. On top of that, he’s averaging 21.5 yards per reception and over 107.7 receiving yards per game.

Through the rest of the games this season, the Jets are an underdog in every matchup per the ESPN FPI (Football Power Index) analytics except one (Week 16 vs the Jacksonville Jaguars).

Time to Flip the Narrative





Play



Zach Wilson injury could end the New York Jets season Boy Green recaps a brutal loss to the New England Patriots and attempts to stomach the inevitable on Zach Wilson being injured and what it means for the rest of the season 2021-10-24T19:54:15Z

Although the profanity didn’t stop there for the Jets head coach, he took it a step further with his first F-bomb of the 2021 season:

“I know we got great character guys, I know they were playing their butts off, it’s just every once in a while you get your f*******, excuse my language, teeth knocked in.”

Unfortunately for Jets fans, these beatings haven’t just come “every once in a while”, they have been a lot more frequent than that.

Specifically, in this Patriots “rivalry” (using that term very loosely), the Jets have been beaten like a drum:

New England has won 12 of these matchups in a row and 20 of the last 22.

Gang Green hasn’t been to the postseason since 2010 (longest active playoff drought in the NFL).

It may seem crazy, but the honeymoon is over for Saleh and company, it’s time for results and the fans haven’t seen enough of them in 2021.

The 42-year old coach was heralded as a defensive wizard and he was utterly embarrassed in Week 7. Saleh is going to have a lot of tough questions to answer and is going to eat a lot of heat and for good reason after that debacle.

