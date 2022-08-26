Former Highly Touted Jets QB Carted off Field After Gruesome Injury

An ex-New York Jets quarterback appeared to suffer a serious injury during the 2022 preseason.

Carolina Panthers passer Sam Darnold went down in a heap after an awkward sack against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 26.

Nicki Jhabvala posted a video clip on Twitter that showed Darnold trying to escape the pocket. As he was getting taken down by the Bills defender his left ankle seemed to bend the wrong way under the weight of his own body.

Wouldn’t watch this if you get queasy easily … but this is why Sam Darnold was carted off. Watch his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/FWiud7vVmu — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 27, 2022

After the play, Darnold had to be carted off of the field back to the locker room.

A Sad State of Affairs

Darnold had just lost the quarterback battle to recently traded for Baker Mayfield. The Panthers had officially announced that the former Oklahoma star would open the season against the Cleveland Browns as QB1.

That set the table for the ex-Jets quarterback to serve as the primary backup ahead of the 2022 season.

Darnold is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

The 25-year-old originally entered the NFL as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He was once considered the savior for the Jets but alas it didn’t turn out that way.

A slew of injuries, some mononucleosis, and too many mistakes doomed his tenure with the team. General manager Joe Douglas was able to somewhat salvage his exit by recouping three draft choices (a second-rounder, a fourth-rounder, and a sixth-rounder).

Now with what appears to be a serious injury heading into free agency, Darnold’s immediate NFL future is looking extremely murky.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.

