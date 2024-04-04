Jets Projected to Land Experienced Quarterback

The New York Jets could consider taking a developmental quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Sam Hartman could be a logical fit.

ESPN NFL Draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid projected the best landing spots for each of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft. When it came to Hartman, Miller had the Jets taking the Notre Dame quarterback in the seventh round.

“…Hartman showed the accuracy, touch and ball placement to be a quality backup in a West Coast system such as the one Nathaniel Hackett runs for the Jets,” Miller wrote. “Considering that Aaron Rodgers is 40 years old and the team was last in QBR last season (23.4) without him, adding to the QB room on Day 3 is logical for New York.”

Sam Hartman’s Path to the NFL

He’s not one of the flashiest quarterback prospects, but Hartman could have a long NFL career as a backup.

Hartman was a 3-star high school quarterback out of South Carolina in 2018. He had almost no legitimate offers coming out, with Wake Forest, Charlotte, and Elon as the only schools that tried to recruit him.

The Demon Deacons ended up landing Hartman, and it turned out to be a home run commitment. He was a two-time All-ACC selection, with his best year coming in 2021 where he led the team to an 11-3 record with 39 passing touchdowns.

Hartman transferred to Notre Dame prior to the 2023 season, allowing him to play on a bigger national stage. He led the Fighting Irish to a 9-3 record, throwing for 2,689 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

At 6’1″ and 211 pounds, Hartman has a shorter frame compared to other QB prospects, but is still filled out. He’s a quick processor and able to hit receivers as they get open, but inconsistent mechanics and a gunslinger mentality lead to inaccurate throws and turnovers.

Still, after starting 57 college games, Hartman has plenty of experience to quickly acclimate to the NFL.

Current Jets Quarterback Options

The Jets have plenty of quarterbacks currently on the roster. That doesn’t mean that the team should ignore finding a long-term developmental backup behind Rodgers.

Tyrod Taylor will likely serve as QB2 this season. He signed a two-year deal worth up to $18 million with playing time incentives that suggest he’ll be the backup. However, at 34 years old, Taylor is unlikely be much more than a short-term backup option.

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson remains on the Jets roster. The team has been attempting to trade him, but have yet to receive a serious offer. ESPN’s Rich Cimini suggests that the Jets may have to give up a draft pick and eat some of Wilson’s salary in order to make a move happen.

If the Jets aren’t able to move Wilson, then they may just need to hold onto him for another year. That would make it much harder to justify drafting a backup quarterback in 2024.

However, considering Rodgers is already 40 years old, the Jets need to start thinking about their long-term plan at the quarterback position if they want to continue competing after the future Hall of Fame quarterback retires.