Jets Predicted to Extend Ex-First Round Pick on ‘Multiyear Deal’: Insider

The New York Jets are expected to hand out a big-money contract to a pending free agent.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates predicted that Gang Green will do what is necessary to re-sign veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins this offseason.

“While the Jets need to fix their offense to take their success to higher levels, ensuring that the defense doesn’t step back is also essential. Rankins fits the scheme, alleviates some pressure from Quinnen Williams, and helps defend the run. He has earned a multiyear deal.”

Sheldon Rankins Could Command a Sizable Salary From Jets

The 28-year-old, who will be 29 by the start of the 2023 season, is set to reach unrestricted free agency.

Two years ago when he was in this same position, Rankins signed a two-year deal worth $11 million to join the Jets.

In his first season with the green and white, things couldn’t have gone much more poorly. Rankins underwhelmed in every meaningful PFF grade:

46.1 overall

34.4 run defense

60.0 pass rush

However, he enjoyed a major bounce back in 2022 in those same categories for PFF:

73.1 overall

67.5 run defense

66.1 pass rush

With that, he is expected to strike the market hot. According to Spotrac’s market value, the former Louisville product could command a multiyear deal that pays him $7.3 million annually on a new deal.

That would place him 22nd among defensive tackles and the full deal would be for two years and $14.7 million in totality.

Jets Could Be Throwing a Lot of Money Around on the DL

Gang Green is set to lose every major piece of their interior defensive line depth this offseason. Either the Jets are going to have to get busy re-signing a bunch of their guys or a whole crop of newbies is coming in this offseason.

With how everything is set up, it sure doesn’t seem Rankins is going to be the only IDL that gets paid this offseason.

Star defender Quinnen Williams made his intentions known during the exit interviews that he wants to get paid. The former first-rounder has been a good soldier on and off the field and now he wants to be paid like it.

Prior to the season, Williams’ Spotrac market value was set at a $17.7 million per year evaluation. That would have placed him sixth among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the league.

The Jets had a choice to make: pay him proactively last offseason or wait.

If you paid him ahead of time you could have saved a bunch of money but you would have done so without seeing a completely dominant season. In other words, it would be an educated guess on the Jets’ part that he was going to pop in the second year of the system.

The team decided to wait and see if he could actually step up to the plate with the increased talent around him and increased scheme familiarity.

Well, Gang Green got what they wanted and Williams delivered. The Jets will now know what they’re paying for, but it is going to prove costly.

According to an inside scoop from Rich Cimini of ESPN, Williams is thought to be seeking “more than $21 million per year” on a new contract

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, #Jets DL Quinnen Williams (@QuinnenWilliams) "is thought to be seeking more than $21 million per year, the second-highest salary among defensive tackles" on a brand new contract this offseason. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/U2GBFfnS5f — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 10, 2023

That would make him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league. If those minimum figures held serve, the Jets are set to pay at least $3.3 million more per season on a new multiyear contract because they waited a year.

On a four or five-year extension that could prove to be worth an additional $16.5 million. If Williams wants even more than $21 million per year it could be even larger.