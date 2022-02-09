NFL Insider Makes Strong Statement on Future of Jets Key Assistant

The NFL head coaching cycle in 2022 may have wrapped up this week, but there is still a very strong name who is available on the market.

Over the weekend at the Senior Bowl, the other 31 NFL teams got another look at a key New York Jets assistant who could be a future head coaching candidate in 2023, according to one insider.

A Future Head Coach in the Making





Mock Draft Monday: Best Jets Draft Fits, Senior Bowl nuggets from Russell Brown Boy Green was joined by National Scout for Cover 1, Russell Brown: – Who are the best draft fits for the New York Jets? – Buy or Sell on latest NYJ draft rumors coming out of the Senior Bowl – Largest Gang Green mock draft in this series! 2022-02-08T01:48:57Z

In a new twist, the Senior Bowl forced each coaching staff (the Jets, Detroit Lions) to allow other members of their coaching staff to step up to the plate to serve in bigger roles.

Gang Green ended up selecting tight end’s coach, Ron Middleton as the head coach for the entire week of practice and in the college all-star game. It was a golden opportunity for the veteran coach to show he was capable of more.

After an outstanding performance throughout the week, Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jim Nagy went out of his way on Twitter to give the 56-year-old a ringing endorsement as a potential future head coach:

Everyone at @seniorbowl is truly appreciative of work put in by Lions’ Duce Staley and Jets’ Ron Middleton & their staffs. Both men were great communicators, problem-solvers, and leaders this week in Mobile. Any NFL club with HC vacancy next year would be smart to interview them. pic.twitter.com/JzKjVOlYMB — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 6, 2022

He wasn’t the only one either as countless people spoke up on social saying Middleton “should be in the running for future NFL head coaching jobs.”

Middleton played in the NFL for a decade for five different franchises. After his playing career, he started his second life as a coach.

Middleton started in 1997 with Troy and floated between the college and NFL ranks for the next 25 years. Most of his work has been as a tight end’s coach during that time, but recently he got a chance to gain more responsibility.

Late in the 2021 season head coach Robert Saleh came down with COVID which forced him to pick a temporary replacement to hold down the fort in his stead. He selected Middleton and the veteran coach ended up leading the Jets to a solid 26-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Then at the Senior Bowl, he got another chance as a head coach and proved the first time wasn’t a fluke.

A Larger Than Life Personality





Jets TE Coach And Senior Bowl HC Ron Middleton Press Conference | New York Jets | NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2022-02-03T15:57:26Z

Middleton went viral on social media for his pregame hype speech to the National Team at the Senior Bowl:

“If it moves, hit it! If it don’t move, hit it! And if you’re not sure, guess what? Hit it! Let’s come out of this the most physical team out there today regardless. Let’s win the hitting battle, you got me?”

When people talk about Staffs taking coaching Senior Bowl seriously and not mailing it… this is what we’re talking about. Buzz in Mobile was the Jets are trending 📈📈📈 just more proof of why pic.twitter.com/8U1wfxuuk2 — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) February 5, 2022

The relative unknown coach prior to this season has become a cult hero of sorts for Jets fans. Middleton’s unrivaled passion, demeanor, and reliability have been infectious among the fan base.

Middleton revealed during his initial press conference after being named the interim coach last season that he had a desire to be a future NFL head coach.

Now after a recent pop, it looks like there is a lot of momentum in his corner to get some head coaching interviews next cycle.

After getting his second win as a head coach (2-0 for those counting at home), Middleton enjoyed a nice Reese’s and ice bath to celebrate his Senior Bowl victory!

Win the @seniorbowl ✔️

Take a candy shower ✔️ pic.twitter.com/bcDiarjBi1 — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 5, 2022

