The New York Jets don’t have the most talented roster in the world. I know that will come as a shocking revelation to some, but it’s true.

It’s obvious when you take a gander at their record through the first six weeks of the NFL season at 1-4.

When that is the case, you have to do different things to compete at the same level. That includes giving people second chances.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Fresh List of Players Are Now Available





Play



Video Video related to 2 stud ol had suspensions lifted, could be intriguing fits on jets 2021-10-20T08:00:21-04:00

On Tuesday evening NFL commissioner Roger Goodell waved his magic wand and lifted suspensions for several intriguing free agents.

With the shackles removed, there is now nothing hindering these players from signing on with any NFL ballclub of their choosing. Here are a pair of offensive linemen the green and white should kick the tires on.

DJ Fluker, offensive lineman

The former first-rounder out of Alabama is massive (6-foot-5, 350 pounds) and brings with him a ton of battle scars. Since entering the league back in 2013 the veteran has played in 108 games and has started 96 of them.

Most of his experience is on the right side of the trenches at both right guard and right tackle. For the Jets at worst, he’s a valuable depth piece on the bench and at best he can be a strong competitor with Greg Van Roten through the rest of the season.

Jared Veldheer, offensive lineman

The 34-year old is one of the most experienced offensive linemen available on the market. Veldheer has played for five different NFL teams in 11 years.

Throughout his professional run, he has played on the boundary as an offensive tackle on both the left and right sides.

With Mekhi Becton out, the Jets have had a serviceable duo with George Fant and Morgan Moses holding down the fort. Although you can always have better depth and that’s exactly what Veldheer would provide. He could be the break the glass emergency that makes you feel safe just in case.

The Best of the Rest





Play



Video Video related to 2 stud ol had suspensions lifted, could be intriguing fits on jets 2021-10-20T08:00:21-04:00

Here is the best of the rest of the players who recently saw their suspensions lifted by the commissioner.

Corey Coleman, wide receiver

Hey if one former Baylor wide receiver is good, why not add another to the mix? Denzel Mims could use some company on the bench. I’m kidding, sort of.

A super talented player (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) and brings a dynamic speed element to the table. He could be a nice depth piece, although it would be hard to add him to the rotation considering their depth at wideout.

Derrius Guice, running back

The talent is obvious, but it is the red flags that have kept him out of the league. Guice has a troubling history with both domestic violence and was accused of sexual assault during his time at LSU.

Despite the obvious talent of a former second-round running back out of LSU, if I’m the Jets I likely avoid this one. They like the younger backs on the team in Ty Johnson and Michael Carter and Guice isn’t worth the drama.

Ryan Anderson, linebacker

The Jets’ linebacking corps has been ravaged by injuries, although they should be getting some reinforcements in the form of Jarrad Davis for their Week 7 matchup on the road vs the New England Patriots.

It would be worth a kick of the tires to check in on Ryan Anderson. He has spent the first four years of his professional career with the Washington Football Team. During that time he has played in 52 games starting four of those.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Analyst Advocates for Jets to Sign Former MVP, Bench Zach Wilson