Jets Sign Promising Veteran Defensive Lineman to New Deal

The New York Jets have locked in one of their talented defensive linemen.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have signed defensive tackle Tanzel Smart to a reserve/future contract.

We've signed DL Tanzel Smart to a reserve/future contract. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 10, 2023

Smart joins a long list of players that have signed a reserve/future contract with the team this week:

Jets Have Some Promising Players on Their Defensive Line

The 28-year-old defender has been with the Jets since the 2020 season. Gang Green signed Smart to their practice squad back on October 14 and has been slowly developing behind the scenes.

He was coming off a very strong preseason this year and looked like a potential cog on the Jets’ defensive line in 2022.

Due to the team’s incredible depth on the defensive line, Smart was unable to crack the 53-man roster. After being released he quickly found his way back on the team’s expanded 16-man practice squad.

Prior to joining the Jets, Smart spent the first three seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. In five years he has mostly served as a rotational piece in the trenches.

Smart has appeared in 37 games during his NFL career with four starts during that span.

Quinnen Williams Is Going to Get the Bag From the Jets

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is expecting to get paid this offseason. He still has one more year left on his rookie contract through the 2023 season.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Williams is “thought to be seeking more than $21 million per year” on a brand new contract which is currently the second-highest salary among defensive tackles.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, #Jets DL Quinnen Williams (@QuinnenWilliams) "is thought to be seeking more than $21 million per year, the second-highest salary among defensive tackles" on a brand new contract this offseason. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/U2GBFfnS5f — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 10, 2023

There is an unusual pay gap among defensive tackles in the NFL.

On top of the leaderboard is Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald who is being paid over $31.6 million per year. The next closest player is over $10 million less at a $21 million per year price point.

That is where both New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner currently reside.

Williams based on the 2022 season figures to sandwich right in between Donald and the next group of defensive tackles.

This is an important negotiation for general manager Joe Douglas. As Quinnen noted during his media availability on Monday, January 9 the Jets haven’t handed a second contract to one of their eight first-round picks prior to Williams.

That is for a combination of reasons: terrible selections by the front office, injuries, and/or due to trade situations.

It seemed clear that Williams’ agent gave him several talking points heading into his presser with this being near the top of the list.

Quinnen has everything going for him heading into this negotiation.

Obvious fan support for a player who has done all the right things on and off the field. He is coming off his best season as a pro. The coaching staff has been drooling about how impactful he has been comparing him to some of the top defensive tackles in the game.

Those conversations will likely be brought back up behind the scenes during these contract talks.