Jets Projected to Land Rival Quarterback’s Brother

As the New York Jets gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa could be a legitimate backup option for the team to explore in the later rounds.

Brian Costello with The New York Post gave his latest updated mock draft just a few weeks before the three-day event. The mock includes the Jets landing star receiver Rome Odunze in the first round, along with running back Braelon Allen in Round 4.

Costello also has the Jets taking Tagovailoa, the younger brother of the star Miami Dolphins QB, with their final seventh-round selection.

“This would be a fun story,” Costello wrote. “The Jets need to add a third quarterback as a developmental guy behind Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor. Taking a player with a famous last name would add some intrigue.”

Taulia Tagovailoa Scouting Report

Even if he’s not the prospect his older brother was, Tagovailoa is still an intriguing quarterback option in this year’s draft.

Tagovailoa was one of the top pro-style quarterbacks in the country coming out of high school. A 4-star recruit, he decided to enroll at his brother’s alma mater, but transferred to Maryland just one year later.

Now, Tagovailoa leaves the Terrapins as the program’s all-time leader in all kinds of passing categories. He started 41 games for Maryland, going 23-18 as a starter with 11,356 passing yards, 77 passing touchdowns, and 37 interceptions.

As a prospect, Tagovailoa comes in with a shorter stature at 5’11” and 200 pounds. He’s also already 24 years old, and doesn’t have the arm strength or consistent mechanics that other top QBs have in this draft.

That doesn’t mean Tagovailoa won’t be drafted. He’s still a plus athlete who can make plays with his legs, and is capable of placing the ball in tight windows when throwing in rhythm.

If he can continue working on his mechanics to make up for his physical shortcomings, Tagovailoa could be a worthwhile development project as backup quarterback.

Latest on Zach Wilson

The Jets drafting a quarterback would likely mean that Zach Wilson is gone. However, there has been little noise on that front.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided a recent update, saying that he still expects Wilson to be traded. However, Schefter also pointed out that a potential trade could take time for a variety of reasons.

Wilson’s contract is likely the biggest factor the Jets are struggling to find a trade partner. As the second overall pick in 2021, Wilson is still in the middle of a $35 million rookie deal. His cap hit of over $11 million can be difficult to manage, especially if he’s only expected to be a backup.

The other issue is that the list of backup QB openings continues to shrink. The Kansas City Chiefs most recently filled their vacancy by signing veteran Carson Wentz. They were one of the last teams in the market for a backup, which means that there’s now even less of a market for Wilson.

The Jets could end up having to hold onto Wilson this season. However, if they’re serious about drafting a developmental QB, they’ll need to find a way to move on from their former top draft pick.