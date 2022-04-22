Insider Reveals Potential Jets Trade Price for Deebo Samuel: Report

There is a lot of smoke around a potential Deebo Samuel trade this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers star requested a trade more than a week ago, but it seems like the team has been unwilling to take calls at this point in hopes to rectify the situation.

Although the one thing that could change is San Francisco receiving an offer they can’t refuse. That is where the New York Jets could potentially enter this conversation.

What it would take to potentially land Samuel has been a total mystery thus far. Although it seems ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler was able to provide some clarity during his appearance Friday morning on Get Up:

“I just got words of a few teams that could have some interest here: Jets, Detroit Lions, and the Green Bay Packers. Those are some early names that could get in the mix here. We’ll see how far they’re willing to go because this is a guy that you have to give up a baseline of a first-round pick to acquire only to pay him $20 plus million dollars per year. I’m still uncertain about how many teams are willing to go that route. If they [the Jets] want to give up that No. 10 pick for Deebo that could be enough to get something done.”

.@JFowlerESPN said that he ‘just got word of a few teams that could have interest in a Deebo Samuel (@19problemz) trade: #Jets, #Lions, #Packers’ + if NYJ wants to give up that No. 10 overall pick, ‘that could be enough to get something done’ w/ the #49ers 👀👀👀 🎥 @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/8OtnF7VdvM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 22, 2022

If the Jets’ direct competition is the Lions and the Packers, Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor says this, “feels like [Deebo] is NYJ’s to lose.”

Feels like he's NYJ's to lose. GB is a rival competing with SF for NFC title (also there's possible Shanahan/Matt LaFleur beef). NYJ's #10 pick > GB's #22 or DET's #32, + gives SF perfect chance to draft replacement. Jets are loaded with SF connections 10 for Deebo. Do it JD. https://t.co/wIi9X6bpaB — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) April 22, 2022

Of course, just speaking purely of draft compensation, they are capable of beating either offer the Lions or Packers could present. Additionally, if the 49ers had their druthers, they would much rather send him to the AFC conference as opposed to handing him to a team they could potentially see in the postseason.

Samuel is so talented that he will easily draw enough league-wide interest that San Francisco should have a variety of options in terms of where they want to send him. Perhaps that trade conversation is different if there weren’t enough teams interested, but clearly, that isn’t the case.

General manager Joe Douglas was asked down at the NFL’s owner meetings whether or not he’d be open to dealing away one of his firsts in a potential trade?

“Look I would say that is a hypothetical question, obviously it depends on who we’re talking about. If it is the right opportunity, we will consider any package.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked #Jets GM Joe Douglas if their first round picks are ‘off the table’ in potential trade discussions, ‘obviously it depends who we are talking about but if it is the right opportunity we’ll consider any packages’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/73qHsICIY5 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 29, 2022

Whether or not Douglas would actually do it is very much up for debate on social media. If you look at his history with the organization, he has never pulled the trigger on such a deal, so this may be a believe it when you see it kind of situation.

However, one thing that may make it a little easier to pull the trigger is considering the origin of the draft selection.

If all it would take is the No. 10 overall pick for Samuel, then essentially the Jets traded away safety Jamal Adams in return for an All-Pro wide receiver and an All-Rookie guard in Alijah Vera-Tucker. Not too shabby.

