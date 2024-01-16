Jets Listed as Landing Spot for Cowboys Star, 8-Time Pro Bowler

The New York Jets could go to Big D to help fill the biggest void on the roster.

Rich Cimini of ESPN listed Dallas Cowboys standout offensive tackle Tyron Smith as a potential target for the green and white during the upcoming 2024 offseason.

“Tyron Smith of the Dallas Cowboys is 33. He is still an outstanding pass blocker, but he has the age and he has missed a bunch of games in recent years. When he is out there, he’s awesome,” Cimini explained on “The Flight Deck Podcast.”

A possible name to watch out for in free agency for the #Jets is #Cowboys OT Tyron Smith. 👀 Rich Cimini of ESPN bluntly said the offensive tackle market in free agency is "slim" in 2024. "There is a lot of older players in this market & that's why I'm thinking maybe it… pic.twitter.com/YH0BMAgy4f — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 14, 2024

Cimini Explains Potential Jets Offseason Plans

Both of the Jets starting offensive tackles from the Week 1 2023 season opener are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents.

It’s unclear if either Duane Brown or Mekhi Becton will be back with the team next season. That would mean the team has a ton of work to do this offseason to fill those roster holes.

Cimini bluntly said the pickings on the free agent market at the offensive tackle position are “slim.”

According to Spotrac, the top four offensive tackle free agents this offseason are between the ages of 30 and 38.

Cimini said because of the age factor he thinks it “wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Jets to go for an older short-term player” on the open market.

If the Jets solely rely on the 2024 NFL draft to fill its offensive line needs that’s going to be a tall task. It would behoove the team to get some of its work done in free agency to increase its flexibility during the draft.

Smith Is a Proven Entity but Comes With Significant Risk

If Smith escapes Dallas, he will be a highly sought-after free agent.

The former USC product has been nominated as an All-Pro on five different occasions. Twice as a first-teamer and three different times as a second-teamer. Additionally, he has been voted a Pro Bowler eight times during his career.

Smith is in the last year of his $97.6 million contract with the Cowboys.

When healthy he has proven to be one of the best offensive linemen in football. Eric Edholm of the NFL media group listed Smith as an “active lock” for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he decides to hang up his cleats.

However lately he has struggled to stay on the field.

Smith has only played a full season four times during his 13-year NFL career. The last time he completed a full regular season was back in 2015. Over the last four years, Smith has missed 37 games due to an array of injuries.

While that is certainly concerning, beggars can’t be choosers. Any free agent that makes it to the open market is going to have warts. You have to understand that heading in and make a decision on what you’re comfortable with.

Smith, if he signed with the Jets, would plug in as the new starting left tackle. That would allow the Jets to either kick Alijah Vera-Tucker to right tackle or keep him inside at right guard.

At a minimum, the Jets need to fill two starting gigs in the trenches and it could be more based on other future moves.