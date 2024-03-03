Cowboys Insider Predicts Jets, Chiefs Bidding War for Top Free Agent

The New York Jets are going big-name hunting in free agency.

At least that’s the opinion of Dallas Cowboys Insider Mike Fisher who said on X previously Twitter that he believes the Kansas City Chiefs and Gang Green will pay top dollar for Tyron Smith.

Fisher said the money those two teams will throw around is something the Cowboys “can’t touch.”

“End of an era: Cowboys All-Pro and Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith will be a free agent and is unlikely to return to Dallas, sources say. The blindside protector since 2011, Smith will be highly coveted,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network revealed.

Injury Concerns Could Be a Factor in Jets Decision Making

Rich Cimini of ESPN called Smith an “intriguing option” for the Jets to consider in free agency. He said the injury factor is a “concern” but said when healthy he is “still one of the best.”

Intriguing option for the Jets. Obviously, the injury factor is a concern, but Dallas had a practice plan that allowed him to start 13 games — most since 2019. Still one of the best … when healthy. https://t.co/DAvUrbH9G3 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 2, 2024

Smith, 33, is one of the most decorated offensive linemen in NFL history. The resume is overflowing with All-Pro campaigns, Pro Bowl nominations, and other accolades.

The only real bugaboo is the durability. Smith hasn’t played in a full season since 2015. In two of the last four years, he has missed at least 13 games. The silver lining is Smith has averaged at least 13 starts a season throughout his NFL career.

Smith is coming off of another elite year with the Cowboys. Pro Football Focus ranked him the No. 1 pass blocker of any offensive linemen in the NFL this past season.

While he might miss some games, you could do a lot worse than getting elite-level play in 13 of your 17 games in a season. Smith also has never missed a playoff game with the Cowboys in his career. The former USC product has always stepped up and delivered when his team has needed him most.

Smith Could Be the Key to the Entire Jets Offseason

Outstanding offensive linemen rarely reach the open market of free agency. In this offseason in particular left tackles are incredibly scarce.

That puts the Jets in an incredibly difficult position considering they have to fill both the left tackle and right tackle voids in the starting lineup.

If the green and white aren’t able to fill the blindside void in free agency, then everyone will know what they are going to do in the 2024 NFL draft.

However on the other hand if they do sign Smith and lock down the left tackle spot that could increase the flexibility of the team on draft day.

Smith is someone who fits the Jets timeline. He is a savvy veteran who wants to win a Super Bowl ring during this very short championship window. If he signs with Gang Green he could fill the void for the present.

Then in theory the Jets could select another offensive lineman in the draft to learn under him and hopefully, one day take the torch. New York needs more understudies so they can get better at the process of development in the trenches because that has been an area that they have struggled in.