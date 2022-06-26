Visor Photos of Jets QB Zach Wilson Causes Wild Reaction on Social Media

We are in the midst of the biggest lull on the NFL calendar. From mid-June through the end of July there is absolutely nothing going on of substance.

This provides us plenty of time to discuss other topics that have created some interest, like several new photos of New York Jets players working out.

Oh That Is Spicy

Throughout the offseason, the Jets’ social media team has released some behind-the-scenes photos and some action shots of their players.

The most notable of which featured them donning some pretty badass visors:

The four players that were featured above include quarterback Zach Wilson, linebacker Quincy Williams, tight end Tyler Conklin, and running back Breece Hall.

While all of them look pretty cool, the one that has created the most buzz is Wilson donning the visor.

There is an intangible cool factor with a quarterback walking around with a visor and Wilson has worn it proudly throughout the offseason training activities.

According to Helmet Stalker which is a page solely dedicated to “covering helmet changes and news”, Wilson is using a Riddell SpeedFlex Precision Diamond with a CU-SF-2BD-SW-HP facemask featuring a clear Oakley visor and a SportStar victory chinstrap. This is different than the one he wore last season.

Jets QB Zach Wilson is using a Riddell SpeedFlex Precision Diamond with a CU-SF-2BD-SW-HP facemask, clear Oakley visor and a SportStar Victory chinstrap; he used an SF-2BD-SW facemask in 2021. pic.twitter.com/ECTJqW7kvG — Helmet Stalker (@HelmetStalker) May 25, 2022

A Fun Little Excursion

On top of the aesthetics, Wilson has been creating his own buzz this offseason with his insane workout schedule.

Over the weekend he completed his trip to Tight End University which is a summit created by some of the best tight ends in the game to hone their craft. Wilson was exclusively invited as one of three quarterbacks to toss around the pigskin with some of these star-studded weapons.

Wilson was able to hang out with some star NFL players and build some additional chemistry with two of his newest weapons.

CJ Uzomah and Conklin were also both invited to the festivities.

And that’s officially a wrap on @te_university! 3 members of the #Jets got some great work together Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) + Tyler Conklin (@T_Conk1) + CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah) & got to work w/ some LEGENDS 📸 zachwilson on IG #TakeFlight #TEU #uniTE @gkittle46 pic.twitter.com/M2UAhR4eM8 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 25, 2022

The last scheduled activity for Wilson ahead of training camp is an organized passing camp in July. The former BYU stud will be inviting several of his skill players to an unknown location to throw around the football and do some team-building activities to increase their chemistry off the field.

It is still very much to be determined if Wilson will live up to the hype of being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, however it is encouraging to see him make those leaps and bounds this offseason.

Wilson’s physique has been lauded this offseason as being both “beefy” and “juicy” which should help him withstand the punishment of a 17-game season in 2022. Off the field, he has been getting as much work in as humanly possible to check off those other boxes.

Now we’ll see in training camp, the preseason, and most importantly in September if all of that work will pay off with some tangible results.

