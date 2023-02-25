Proposed Trade Has Jets Landing 4 Picks in Draft Day Deal

The New York Jets might be looking to make some history in 2023.

National scout for Cover-1, Russell Brown recently posted a Gang Green-centric mock draft on Twitter that featured a big-time trade:

Washington Commanders receive: a 2023 first-round pick (No. 13 overall)

New York Jets receive: a 2023 first-round pick (No. 16 overall), a 2023 third-rounder (No. 97 overall), a 2023 fourth-round draft choice (No. 118 overall), and a 2023 sixth-rounder (No. 193 overall)

I'm sure it's not realistic but I'd be happy with this if I were the New York Jets — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 25, 2023

Evaluating a Jets Trade Down Scenario in 2023 NFL Draft

According to the NFL draft value chart, this is about as even of a trade as you can get.

The Jets No. 13 overall pick has a value of 1,150 points. While the combination of picks from the Commanders equates to 1,182.6 points.

NFL teams typically use the value chart as a general guideline when making deals, but it isn’t followed to a T.

In this specific scenario, the Jets could slide back a couple of spots in the 2023 NFL draft and land a bounty of additional selections.

For the first time in a long time, the Jets don’t have an insane list of needs heading into the offseason. As Brian Costello of the New York Post described it on the official Jets podcast, it is more so about depth and a few spot starters.

Russell Brown had them landing two new offensive line starters: Anton Harrison of Oklahoma and John Michael Schmitz out of Minnesota.

Some interior defensive line depth with the addition of Keeanu Benton out of Wisconsin. A brand new safety starter in Christopher Smith out of Georgia. The rest of this particular class is filled with depth options at linebacker, a dart throw at running back, some more EDGE help, and finally a developmental quarterback prospect in Clayton Tune out of Houston.

Some History Could Be Made With Jets in 2023

If the Jets decided to trade back in round one, as Brown prognosticates, it would be the first time in the Joe Douglas era that has occurred.

Douglas was hired back in June of 2019 and has three full draft classes under his belt during that span of time.

In 2020 he stood pat and selected Mekhi Becton as the No. 11 overall pick. In 2021 he selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick and traded up to No. 14 to select Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Then finally this past April he selected Sauce Gardner at No. 4 overall and Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick. He then added a third first-rounder by once again trading up for Jermaine Johnson.

Douglas’ old college teammate with the Richmond Spiders, Todd McShay, believes the Jets could trade back in round one.

He called them a “likely trade back candidate” during an ESPN television special when he was breaking down his mock draft 2.0.

Over the last few years, the Jets have enjoyed the benefit of bonus draft picks due to a few blockbuster deals. That draft capital has expired and the Jets only have their own picks to work with now.

That limited budget opens the door for a trade-back scenario. If the Jets traded back they could recoup some picks to add to the treasure chest whether that’s for 2023 or 2024.