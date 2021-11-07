Insider: Jets’ Mike White Has ‘Made Himself a Fortune’

The New York Jets are the epitome of the underdog story.

A team that has been often counted out and underappreciated. So when they stumbled upon an unknown entity at quarterback that shined, it felt somewhat fitting.

Mike White has only played for two NFL franchises since entering the league back in 2018 as a fifth-round draft choice out of Western Kentucky. Although he has floated between the employment and unemployment line more times than you can count during that span.

Finally this season he has gotten an opportunity to step in for an injured Zach Wilson and he performed well above anyone’s expectations.

It’s Raining Money

Mike White getting the game ball from Coach Saleh. Absolute chills. 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/KIhOFnHPLU — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 1, 2021

White has played in three games so far this season and has started in two of them:

702 passing yards

5 touchdowns to 4 interceptions

72.7 percent completion percentage

In that limited sample size, the 26-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance. Once that gets on tape, NFL teams will never forget it and will convince themselves that they can coach that performance out of him on a regular basis.

On Sunday an agent told Rich Cimini of ESPN that White “has secured several million in future earnings” based on what he has done so far in 2021.

The former Western Kentucky product is earning $850,000 on a one-year deal with the Jets but is set to become a restricted free agent after the season.

At that point, the green and white will have a decision to make.

They can retain the right of first refusal which would cost the Jets a ripe $2.4 million, per Over The Cap. In that case, if they declined to match an offer sheet from another team they would receive a fifth-round draft choice as compensation, per Cimini.

So whether he is playing for the Jets or another team next season, he’ll be making himself a nice chunk of change.

The Hollywood Story Isn’t Over Quite Yet





Play



QB Mike White Press Conference | The New York Jets | NFL QB Mike White speaks to the media following the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-11-05T18:25:23Z

Wilson is getting healthier after suffering a PCL strain and will begin practicing this week ahead of the game vs the Buffalo Bills. Depending on how he looks throughout the week, the coaching staff will make a decision on who will be their starting quarterback for this contest.

There is no question that when White has been at the helm, this offense has shown signs of life and moments of utter brilliance.

The 26-year-old may lack legitimate NFL starting experience but he has more than made up for it with his calm, cool, and collected attitude in games.

That has rallied the locker room and has allowed Mike LaFleur to open up the playbook both from an aggressive and creative standpoint.

There are nine games remaining on the schedule for the Jets this season and it seems like the Hollywood ending hasn’t been written quite yet for the White era.

