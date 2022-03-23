Mike White Makes Final Decision on His Future With Jets

When the 2021 regular season ended for the New York Jets, the only quarterback they had under contract was Zach Wilson.

Gang Green headed into the offseason not knowing who the heck they would have behind their young franchise quarterback.

A few months later they finally have some clarity on the present and future of the position.

Rich Cimini of ESPN was first to share the news that Mike White has signed his $2.54 million restricted free agent tender.

In other words, White isn’t going anywhere this offseason.

The green and white placed an original tender on the 26-year-old (will be 27 by the start of the 2022 season). Which meant if he signed an offer sheet with another team and the Jets didn’t match, they would’ve received a fifth-round draft choice in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft from whichever team signed him.

There was legitimate interest from around the league with teams strongly considering signing him and giving up the necessary draft compensation.

In the end, White took matters into his own hands and put pen to paper to lock in his immediate future with the Jets.

The relative unknown Western Kentucky product got his chance when Wilson injured his PCL and took full advantage of the moment.

White went 37-of-45 for 405 yards and threw three touchdowns as the Jets took down the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31. It was a bright moment in what was an otherwise dull season for Gang Green. On the other hand, the Bengals would eventually get to the Super Bowl.

The QB Room Is Running It Back





Play



Not only is White back in the quarterback room for the Jets in 2022, but they also re-signed veteran Joe Flacco.

This is exactly what head coach Robert Saleh said during the initial offseason presser, that if he had it his way, they’d all be back and they all are.

The Jets have the ideal quarterback room that has every different piece of the puzzle you’d hope for.

Wilson is the returning starter and the promised prince that is tasked with turning around this downtrodden franchise and returning them to glory. With an improved roster around him in the trenches and at the skill positions, there is an expectation he’ll make a quantum leap in 2022.

Behind him, they have a savvy veteran that is on his third stint with the team in Flacco. A former Super Bowl MVP that has enjoyed the highest of highs and the lowest of lows during his long NFL career. He and Wilson have formed a great friendship and there is a good chemistry there.

Finally, the Jets have White who is this extremely interesting developmental prospect that they think pretty highly of. When called upon, White showed some pops that make you think there is something there.

The five seconds of quarterback controversy were fun while they lasted, but what White really proved is that he is more than capable of being a long-term backup. That is a valuable asset to have as a franchise and the Jets would like to hold onto him for as long as they can.

