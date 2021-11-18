Jets Steal Wildgoose From AFC East Rival, Activate Former 5-Star Athlete

The New York Jets executed a flurry of roster moves ahead of their Week 11 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

They officially placed rookie cornerback Brandin Echols on injured reserve, as we predicted earlier in the week. That’ll knock him out for a minimum of the next three games, although the current injury diagnosis has him missing anywhere from three to five games with a quad injury.

The natural response to this move is who will replace him? This week we got our answer.

The Buffalo Bills have slowly but surely built one of the most talented and deepest rosters in the NFL during the Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott era.

So much so that they couldn’t even find a way to squeeze all eight of their 2021 draft picks on the final 53 man roster. Due to the numbers game, they had to stash a couple of their day three picks on the practice squad and that opened up the door for their pantries to be raided and raided they were.

This week the Jets signed cornerback Rachad Wildgoose off of the Bills practice squad. He is a smaller corner at 5-foot-10, 191 pounds but is incredibly young at just 21 years of age.

Who knows what he will ultimately be able to contribute on the field, but at the very least Wildgoose has one of the greatest names in NFL history.

The other noteworthy addition to the Jets 53 man roster was the official signing of former undrafted free agent Kenny Yeboah.

Throughout the 2021 season, he has had a few opportunities to be elevated up from the practice squad but had yet to find a permanent place on the roster. That all changed this week.

This tight end room has lacked sizzle and Yeboah brings that in spades. He is an exciting player that brings athleticism, splashy plays in the receiving game, and maybe a future star at a position that is sorely lacking talent.

A Fresh New Face to Mix up the Defense





The Jets defense has been completely underwhelming, but one way they’ll hope to change that is with a new perspective.

Defensive end Kyle Phillips was finally activated off of the physically unable to perform list. He was originally injured back in late October of last year and has been recovering ever since.

The 24-year-old is overflowing with potential as a third-year player with the Jets. He is a former five-star athlete that never quite lived up to the hype during his time at Tennessee.

Despite the talent and upside, Phillips ended up going undrafted back in 2019 and quickly signed a deal with the Jets.

In 22 career games, the youngster has 1.5 sacks, 50 combined tackles, and over 10 tackles for loss.

He has the traits (6-foot-4, 277 pounds) in the toolbox to at the very least be a key rotational piece on this Robert Saleh defensive line group.

The rest of this defensive line group has been inconsistent and perhaps a new hungry guy in the room can motivate the others to live up to their preseason hype.

