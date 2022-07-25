The New York Jets have added some additional brutus beefcake to the trenches ahead of training camp.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson shared on social media that Gang Green had re-signed offensive lineman Isaiah Williams.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

More Depth Can’t Hurt

Play

Video Video related to jets re-sign veteran offensive lineman ahead of camp 2022-07-25T17:11:20-04:00

The 29-year-old offensive lineman spent last season on the Jets roster. Williams was active for four contests but only played seven total offensive snaps.

Any depth on the offensive line is good depth, however, Williams will be added to a room with a lot of bodies. Williams has only played at left guard in the NFL (so far), perhaps he is capable of more but we haven’t seen it yet.

To make the roster he will have to overcome some players who either have a higher pedigree, better ties to the organization based on longevity, or are simply more talented and proven than he is as a player.

Where the Jets truly need more proven commodities on the bench is at offensive tackle. One really good veteran could truly round out the group ahead of training camp.

You’d have a guy that can certainly push the likes of George Fant and Mekhi Becton. On the other side of the coin, you would have some level of protection if things went wrong either during camp or in the middle of the season.

At this point, they haven’t added anyone officially that fits that description but they have sniffed around a few names.

Another Ex-Jet in the News

Play

Video Video related to jets re-sign veteran offensive lineman ahead of camp 2022-07-25T17:11:20-04:00

Another very interesting former Jets player was in the news on Monday, July 25.

Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network also shared that ex-Jets running back Austin Walter worked out for the Houston Texans this week.

Interestingly enough due to a myriad of injuries Walter’s coming out party was actually against the Texans when he was in a Jets uniform. His performance won’t enshrine him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he finished with 38 rushing yards, three of those going for a first down.

Walter also scored the first touchdown of his professional career. While that moment would be special for any player it meant a little extra to the former Rice product because he was born and raised in Crosby, Texas.

That’s a mere 27-minute drive from NRG Stadium and he had a bit of a homecoming response. The showing was so impressive that the Texans thought enough of it to welcome him in for a workout ahead of training camp.

Obviously, with the depth in the Jets backfield, it was unlikely he was going to be able to return to the squad in 2022. However, a lot of folks in the front office will be rooting for him regardless of where he lands.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Deliver Top Weapon for Justin Fields in Proposed Trade