First Look at Zach Wilson’s Stunning Body Transformation for Jets

Experts say that young players normally make the largest jumps in their respective careers from year No. 1 to year No. 2.

That is exactly what the New York Jets are hoping for with their young quarterback Zach Wilson.

Before and After Picture

On Sunday, January 9 the Jets’ 2021 season came to a halt after a 27-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. All the Jets players then dispersed for a three-month hiatus before they reconvened at the team facilities for the beginning of offseason training activities in April.

When Wilson walked through those doors and onto the practice field there were some very noticeable changes to his physique.

Zach Wilson putting on some grown man muscle and weight….. looks like he’s been murdering legs, chest, tris and bis in the weight room all before a protein shake and PB n J before bed. pic.twitter.com/GSUTZBC8e1 — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) May 3, 2022

NFL analyst Will Parkinson highlighted that in a tweet this week saying, he put on some “grown man muscle and weight.”

When you take a gander at the former BYU stud he certainly appears more chiseled, but it truly stands out, even more, when you put a picture of last year and this year next to each other:

Last year in May vs 1 NFL Offseason program this May https://t.co/7ZUgow0Zhx pic.twitter.com/t4Y0jUPUPM — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) May 4, 2022

There is no other way to put it, Wilson is looking swole. You can clearly see it in his leg definition and his camp has said the goal was to pack on some more muscle this offseason.

Checks off All of the Boxes

Wilson now has his beach bod ready to roll, but he didn’t stop there. This offseason he has been traveling the countryside to get some additional work with all of his weapons, old and new alike.

Some of his visits have included Nashville, Miami, and most recently a voyage out to Arizona.

After the green and white turned in the card to select Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick out of Ohio State, Wilson was already in the DMs setting up a workout.

In other words, Wilson has done everything in his power this offseason to put himself in the best possible position to succeed in 2022.

After missing four games last season due to injury, Wilson took it upon himself to build up his frame. On top of that, Wilson made sure he got to work with his teammates to build up their chemistry so that could springboard things when they all gathered for team-organized activities.

All of that is well and good, however, we must address the 800-pound elephant in the room. None of these things guarantee a lick of anything.

Wilson building up his frame doesn’t guarantee that he won’t get injured. The 22-year-old (who will be 23 by the start of the 2022 season) going on a road trip with his teammates this offseason doesn’t mean they will always be on the same page.

The proof will be in the pudding. Wilson needs to deliver when the lights are brightest and when it matters the most.

Although it is highly encouraging to see him take that next step in his development, both physically and mentally, as a professional.

