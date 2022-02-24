Zach Wilson’s Custom Jets-Inspired Jeep Is a Thing of Beauty [LOOK]

Zach Wilson is coming off of an up-and-down rookie season where he showed some flashes of brilliance.

The New York Jets organization is very high on his potential and the leap he can make in his second season. Although before he accomplishes all of his hopes and desires on the field, Wilson got a chance to enjoy some of the splendors off of it.

When you’re the quarterback of a team in the biggest media market in the world, you get to enjoy some pretty cool perks.

A Sweet Whip for the New York Streets





One of the perks of being the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft is the huge paycheck.

When the former BYU stud heard his name called he was slotted to sign a four-year contract worth over $35 million. The entirety of which was fully guaranteed at signing putting that cold hard cash right into his bank account.

This offseason he decided to use some of that moolah to pimp out his custom Jeep with all of the works.

All In One Stop Shop located in Lodi, New Jersey provided some pretty sweet upgrades:

Stealth paint protection

Film lift kit

New runs and tires

New brakes and rotors

Power running boards

Custom lighting throughout

You can check out the full 360-degree view of the vehicle via their original Instagram video below:

#Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) was apparently on a brand new episode of Pimp My Ride. His brand new @Jeep got the WORKS featuring some Gang Green inspired lighting: 🎥 All In One Stop Shop on IG #TakeFlight @nyjets pic.twitter.com/JdACcuVsXI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 22, 2022

Perhaps the coolest new feature is the Jets-inspired Gang Green custom lighting throughout the entire interior and exterior grill of the vehicle.

A Sign of Things to Come?





Speaking of Wilson he was back in the news on Wednesday evening. Head coach Robert Saleh participated in an exclusive phone call with Jets season ticket holders and answered a variety of questions and topics.

During that conversation, he brought up that Wilson was planning on flying down to Miami to work out with a slew of his receivers. That on the surface isn’t uncommon, quarterbacks routinely set up extra workouts with their offensive weapons during the offseason, but the significant piece of the story was Braxton Berrios is expected to attend.

Something super interesting from the Robert Saleh QnA session with #Jets season ticket holders: Zach Wilson will be flying down to Miami to work out with his receivers: Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, AND Braxton Berrios, per @NYJ_Matt.#TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/zUxl45Z7It — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 23, 2022

Now there is a chance that means absolutely nothing, but there is also a chance this is a potential breadcrumb on the future of Berrios.

The talented wideout is scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency next month. If he is working out with Wilson and the other Jets wide receivers that could be a positive indicator that the two sides are going to stick with each other for the foreseeable future.

Ultimately at the end of the day, this is a business, and money talks louder than anything else.

Spotrac’s market value projections (grading what a player is worth) have Berrios pegged at $5.9 million per season on a multi-year deal. That figure would rank 38th among the highest-paid receivers in football.

We’ll see what happens when and if he reaches the open market or if the Jets can agree to a long-term extension prior to the legal tampering period starting on March 14.

