Jets Land Massive $24 Million Weapon for Zach Wilson: Report

New York Jets fans have been begging for an upgrade at tight end and they finally got one on Monday, March 14.

CJ Uzomah is signing a three-year deal for $24 million to join Gang Green after seven years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic had been hinting at this possible pairing throughout the day and it came to fruition.

Uzomah is exactly what the Jets were looking for at the tight end spot.

He brings incredible size at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, and will now provide Zach Wilson with the best tight end he has ever played with.

Quick scouting report on C.J. Uzomah from source: “Massive” human with very good play speed. Excels after catch. Might not look like he’s that fast because of how big he is, but he can move. “Load to tackle,” I was told.#Jets believe he’s one of better YAC tight ends in NFL. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 14, 2022

The 29-year-old has been in the league since 2015 and has developed into quite the weapon once he gets the ball in his hands:

163 catches

1,591 yards

13 touchdowns

Although despite the statistical production, he has only scratched the surface of his true potential. In Cincinnati he wasn’t among the top options, he was considered a role player.

With the Jets, he will have a chance to be one of the top-flight options in this passing attack.

Uzomah was the perfect toy for Joe Burrow over the last two years with the Bengals.

He was too fast for linebackers, too big for cornerbacks, and was a mismatch nightmare. Uzomah checked off the three major boxes you look for at the tight end spot:

Attack the season

Redzone

Security blanket

Those three keys could help take Wilson to the next stage of his development in 2022 and that is what the Jets’ front office believes will happen.

Prior to this addition, the tight end room left a lot to be desired:

They also have veteran Tyler Kroft as a pending free agent, although there is mutual interest in a reunion at some point this offseason.

It lacked star power, experience, and confidence from the fans that they were a good enough supporting cast.

Now with Uzomah in the fold, the group looks a lot better.

Even with this big-time addition via free agency, the Jets are still very much in the conversation to add another body or two during the 2022 NFL draft.

With Uzomah at 29 years of age, by the time this contract runs its course, he’ll be 32. It would behoove the green and white to add a youngster that can work as a role player and learn from the veteran.

Another underrated factor in all of this is what Uzomah can provide in the locker room. Former Bengals star and current analyst Cris Collinsworth took to Twitter to call the move a “steal” and said his “upbeat leadership” will be paramount on a young team:

Don’t underestimate C.J. Uzomah’s upbeat leadership on a very young team. Steal for the @nyjets. Big plays coming to NYJ. — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) March 14, 2022

Anything can happen with injuries and it would be foolish for general manager Joe Douglas to put all his eggs in one basket.

