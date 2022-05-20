Jets QB Zach Wilson Set to Workout With Multiple NFL Legends

The Zach Wilson tour will continue this offseason for the New York Jets.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show to promote the latest edition of Tight End University. An offseason program created by tight ends for tight ends.

At the end of his interview, Kittle was asked who will be the quarterbacks throwing the balls around to the tight ends in attendance this summer?

“Oh, fun fact I have a couple of guys confirmed. I know you guys will be most excited about my boy CJ Beathard. I got a sneaky Trey Lance coming to town to throw. I think Zach Wilson is almost confirmed too so I’ve got two young guns. Honestly, the one I’m very excited about to is Josh Allen. He is trying to make it work with a family thing that week but he’s going to try and come for the first two days.”

An Amazing Opportunity

The Jets Zone: Brady Quinn, OTA notes, PLAYOFFS?! Boy Green hops on LIVE to talk about the Brady Quinn comments, some New York Jets OTA notes, and playoffs?! Feel free to ask a question or bring up a topic LIVE on the show and we'll answer it! Like the video and hit the subscribe button! 2022-05-19T06:51:53Z

The three main organizers of the event Greg Olsen, Kittle, and Travis Kelce will bring over 75 tight ends with them down to Nashville to work out and master their craft.

The event will run from Wednesday, June 22 through Friday, June 24, per Adam Schefter of ESPN at Vanderbilt University.

After a strong response last year, 75 NFL tight ends — including @gregolsen88 @gkittle46 and @tkelce — are now expected to return to Nashville from June 22-24 this year for another @te_university. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2022

“We’re excited to bring back TEU for a second consecutive year,” Kittle said in a press release via CBS Sports. “The demand was high last year and the consensus among attendees was overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to making this an annual tradition for the best professional tight ends across the country to come together, learn from one another and have a great time in the process.”

An interesting plot twist this year will feature for the very first time several retired NFL tight end legends participating in the event.

Kittle revealed the all-star lineup during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show featuring Dallas Clark, Tony Gonzalez, and Antonio Gates.

This will be an additional opportunity for Wilson to throw the pigskin around this offseason. Over the last handful of months, he has toured Nashville, Miami, and Arizona working out with teammates to get extra reps.

Now the former BYU stud will get to work with a variety of legends and some of the best tight ends in all of football.

I’m not sure how tangible this is but Wilson’s cool factor has increased by a significant margin this offseason. He is visiting other popular New York professional sports teams, working out with teammates, bulking up, and now he has been invited to an exclusive big-time NFL event.

Funny How Quickly Things Can Change

In 2021 then Jets tight end Chris Herndon was invited and participated in TEU. Fans were hoping last year that the talented former Miami product would finally put all the pieces together and be a reliable option.

We never got to see that come to fruition in New York as he was traded later in the offseason for a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings.

For what it’s worth, Herndon ended up playing in 16 games and only started in five of those contests. He caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Although this year for the Jets they don’t have to pray and hope for something to happen. With three massive additions to the room in CJ Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, and Jeremy Ruckert Gang Green knows they boast one of the better units in the NFL.

General manager Joe Douglas didn’t do enough for an underwhelming tight end group in 2021 and he certainly overcompensated in a good way this offseason.

It’s a welcomed change for the Jets who have done everything in their power this offseason to increase the explosviness of their offensive personnel.

