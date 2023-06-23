Jets Owner Openly Flirting With 52-Touchdown Free Agent

Free agent NFL running back Dalvin Cook followed the Owner of the New York Jets this week on Twitter.

Dalvin Cook with some interesting recent follows..Get it done, Joey D! #Jets pic.twitter.com/hOGWEwfZji — Cali (@CaliJets) June 21, 2023

It didn’t take long for Woody Johnson to return the favor with a follow of his own on the bird app.

Jets Social Media Speculates on Cook-Johnson Twitter Activity

Play

Johnson has over 64,800 thousand followers on his Twitter account, but he only follows 74 people on the planet.

The Jet Press pointed that out and also revealed that his most recent follow is Cook.

Woody Johnson only follows 74 accounts on Twitter. His most recent follow? Dalvin Cook. 👀 Speculation! — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) June 22, 2023

Jets content creator Matt O’Leary did a video on YouTube where he openly asked if Johnson’s social media is “hinting at a Dalvin Cook signing?”

Cook’s most recent like on Twitter was a Johnson tweet where he reminisced about Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson being in New York.

LT at 31 years of age joined a Jets team hoping to win a world championship in 2010. Could Cook be hoping for a similar career path?

I freaking LOVE THIS! Free agent RB Dalvin Cook’s (@dalvincook) latest like on Twitter is a tweet from #Jets Owner @woodyjohnson4 reminiscing about LaDainian Tomlinson (@LT_21) on NYJ back in 2010 🧐 could we see a repeat of history in 2023? #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/ZsVrzXg122 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 23, 2023

Another recent like by Cook on Twitter was regarding a report from ESPN NFL Insider Dianna Russini. She said on NFL Live that the Jets have been “doing their homework” on the talented running back in free agency.

The #Jets are ‘doing their homework’ on free agent RB Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) @diannaESPN said during a television 📺 hit on NFL Live 👀 https://t.co/OLmp3QdBk9 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 21, 2023

The Jets aren’t the only team that Cook has been interacting with on social media.

If you scour his likes on Twitter you’ll find plenty of connections to the Miami Dolphins. Ultimately this could become an AFC East arms race between Miami and New York.

The last competition of significant note between these squads was for the services of wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Cook Reveals Some Interesting Details in New Interview

During a new interview this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cook name-dropped both the Dolphins and Jets as possible destinations he could land this offseason.

“You know, a lot of people got me pegged going back home [to the Dolphins],” Cook said via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on June 22. “A lot of people got me going to the Jets. It’s all over the place right now, but what’s gonna be important for me is just going to that right situation and helping somebody turn the page.

I want to go and be the piece that can just help somebody win and get over the hump and whatever that situation comes with, if it comes with me taking less reps, but me being in the perfect situation to hold up that trophy, I don’t mind. I just wanna go somewhere I can just get the ball and just help somebody win, and turn the next page.”

This is the first time that Cook has admitted publically that he would be willing to take fewer reps in the right situation.

The Jets have the necessary cap space to give a competitive offer to the former Florida State product. However, the potential issue could be the presence of Breece Hall. He is recovering from a torn ACL but eventually will be healthy.

Would Cook want to share the rock with someone else? Apparently, the answer to that question is yes and that won’t be a hindrance in a potential pairing with the Jets.