Boy Green Daily: Analyzing Serious Zach Wilson Jets QB Questions

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we’ll debate whether or not you should feel comfortable with Zach Wilson as QB2 for the New York Jets in 2023 behind Aaron Rodgers. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Another public Jets training camp practice is on the horizon!

Some observations from Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic highlighted Wilson having one of his best practices in the last two years.

Rodgers dazzles in practice on Saturday, July 22.

Sauce-Rodgers gift details revealed.

Best plays from Jets practice on Saturday via the Jets website.

Earlier in the week Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner teased that a special gift was on the horizon for Rodgers.

On Saturday, July 22 we found out what that was, a blinged-out No. 8 necklace with “Aaron Rodgers” engraved on the side. The Jets’ official Twitter account shared the 33-second exchange on social media.

Director of One Jets Drive, Seth Bradley, teased that there is more to the video and that will be included in the August 7 season debut of 1JD.

Vibes are immaculate. Tune in on Monday August 7th to One Jets Drive to see what happened before this moment. Our cameras were rolling 🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/7UfOklJPiY — Seth Bradley (@sethbrad) July 22, 2023

Here is a closer look at Rodgers’ new jewelry:

Here’s a closer look at Aaron Rodgers’ (@AaronRodgers12) custom new bling via Al the Jeweler & Sauce Gardner (@iamSauceGardner) 🎥 al_jeweler on IG #TakeFlight #Jets #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/V8ATzIvXHA — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 22, 2023

