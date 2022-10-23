Zach Wilson’s Huddle Message Inspires Jets’ Chaotic Win

The New York Jets went through hell and back during their Week 7 road trip to Denver to play the Broncos.

Gang Green suffered several key injuries, had stupid penalties, and overcame all of it to deliver a gritty 16-9 win to extend their winning streak to four straight games. That is the first time the Jets have been able to do that since 2015.

Zach Wilson Electrifies Huddle With Rousing Jets Speech

During the Jets’ Week 7 win over the Broncos, they lost three key starters on the offensive side of the ball.

Corey Davis, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Breece Hall all exited the game with injuries early and never returned.

In the middle of all of this chaos, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson gathered up all the teammates he could to deliver a strong message:

“I said a little something there in the huddle, I don’t feel like I need to, but I said a little something about taking advantage of this opportunity and stepping up. Time to grow a pair is what I think I said, which I don’t know if I should tell you guys that. I think the guys got the message, guys stepped up, and were like this is my opportunity. It’s more money, playing time, and things that come for people in those opportunities. I think it was really cool the guys stepped up right there.”

Apparently, the message worked as the Jets did just enough to improve their record to 5-2.

That was an important win for a lot of reasons, the biggest being the playoff implications. Since 1990, NFL teams that start 5-2 make the playoffs nearly 75 percent of the time versus just 48 percent of the time when they start 4-3.

Gang Green for the first time in a long time is thinking of playoffs and they aren’t crazy for doing so.