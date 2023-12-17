Jets Take Heat for Bizarre Handling of Zach Wilson Injury Updates

The New York Jets can’t even get an injury report right.

In the middle of the Jets’ 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, Zach Wilson left the game. Initially, the NFL on CBS broadcast reported that Wilson headed to the locker room early for halftime because of “hydration” issues. Then he didn’t come out for the second half because of a “head injury” that was non-concussion related.

However, in the second half, Wilson eventually entered concussion protocol and was later ruled out for the contest.

Longtime NFL reporter Michael Silver sarcastically said on X previously Twitter, “The Jets seem like they totally have it together as an organization.”

The Jets seem like they totally have it together as an organization https://t.co/kuQ3RmPQbp — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 17, 2023

Top Social Media Reactions to Wild Jets-Wilson Injury Story

Antwan Staley who covers the Jets for the New York Daily News categorized this entire situation as, “weird.”

This is so weird https://t.co/YxRFzmmHWr — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) December 17, 2023

The Jet Press described it as, “a complete mess.”

This is a complete mess https://t.co/R75nRsFEHZ — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) December 17, 2023

“Some teams are bad at the basics, like blocking and tackling. The Jets are bad at the basics of the basics, like keeping track of which player has which injury,” Jim Geraghty responded on social media.

Some teams are bad at the basics, like blocking and tackling. The Jets are bad at the basics of the basics, like keeping track of which player has which injury. https://t.co/RusmCB9wwX — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 17, 2023

A fan said, “This is what you call a full-blown dumpster fire.”

This is what you call a full blown dumpster fire https://t.co/owPSEqa6us — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 17, 2023

Wilson finished the game 4-of-11 with 26 passing yards. He didn’t throw an interception, but he was sacked on four separate occasions.

Last week against the Houston Texans, Wilson had arguably the best game of his football playing career. However, against the Dolphins, he arguably had the worst game of his NFL career to date.

Jets Get Run Off the Field in Game That Meant Everything

The Jets had everything to play for on Sunday, December 17.

A win against the Dolphins would have kept their fleeting playoff hopes alive. It could have kept the hope alive for an improbable Aaron Rodgers return the following week against the Washington Commanders.

Despite having everything on the line, the Jets sure didn’t play like it. They appeared lifeless and immediately lost the battle at the line of scrimmage according to head coach Robert Saleh.

Last week the Jets scored 30 points in a single half. It inspired hope in the locker room and among the fan base that something clicked offensively.

When Saleh was asked to explain what went wrong he shrugged his shoulders and said, “It’s a week-to-week league.” He then credited the Dolphins for taking it as opposed to his team giving it away.

New York barely finished with north of 100 yards of total offense (103) in the game. Breece Hall had six carries for 12 yards. That isn’t good. What’s worse is both of those figures led the team.

With Wilson out for the game, the Jets turned to Trevor Siemian. He was 14-of-26 for 110 passing yards and threw a pair of interceptions.

Wilson’s health status going into next week wasn’t clear after the game, but Siemian said he would be ready to go if called upon to step up as the starter.

The only other quarterback option the Jets have on the roster barring a miraculous Rodgers comeback is Brett Rypien.