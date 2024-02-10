Zach Wilson’s Camp Has Done ‘Legwork’ on Jets Trade: Report

It no longer feels like a matter of if but rather when the New York Jets will trade away Zach Wilson this offseason.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said in a column posted on Saturday, February 10 that Wilson “has begun evaluating trade options, including teams that would be good fits.”

The Jets as a team “have agreed” according to Fowler to “gauge” what Wilson’s trade market would be this offseason. Fowler added that it’s “only natural” that Wilson and his agent have started to “do some legwork to set the stage for a deal.”

The Next Steps for a Possible Wilson-Jets Trade

Fowler added that it is still “unclear” whether or not the Jets have granted Wilson and his camp permission to seek a trade this offseason.

If and when that were to occur, Wilson’s agent could gauge teams he’d want his client to play for to see if there was mutual interest. If there was, then Wilson’s agent could present that team or teams to the Jets so they could hammer out the finer point details of a potential trade.

“He’s open to playing for an offensive-minded head coach, something he has never had in New York. How free agency and the draft play out could determine the next steps, based on which jobs are available,” Fowler explained.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Wilson likely won’t be traded until March when quarterback situations start to play themselves out after the new league year.

Wilson doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract so technically speaking he has zero choice in where he lands this offseason. However, the Jets could look to do him a solid and trade him to a place he wants to go.

Nick Mangold Predicts Next Jets Offensive Pro Bowler

Play

Nick Mangold is the last offensive player for the Jets to get to the Pro Bowl [2015]. During an exclusive interview on “The Boy Green Show”, I asked Mangold to predict who will snap that drought.

“That is a fun fact but also a sad fact. I think [Garrett] Wilson has a chance to eclipse everything. He is a fantastic player. So I’m hoping he gets his due as it comes along. I’m not biased because of my Ohio State connections I swear. He is a great receiver, a great person, I’m hoping he can take that mantle soon,” Mangold told me. “If Aaron [Rodgers] stays healthy and is slinging it around, I think Garrett Wilson is going to have a huge year.”

Wilson built upon his impressive Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2023. He had comparable numbers in receiving yards and touchdowns but increased his receptions from 83 to 95. However those numbers pail in comparison to what he could do with a healthy Rodgers at quarterback.

Mangold wasn’t the only offensive Pro Bowler for the Jets during the 2015 season. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall and running back Chris Ivory also earned nominations that year.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Jets trotted out two additional representatives in defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson and cornerback Darrelle Revis.