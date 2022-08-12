The main thing you want coming out of preseason games is no injuries. Unfortunately, the New York Jets appeared to suffer one at the game’s most important position.

Zach Wilson on his second drive of the preseason opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles awkwardly went down on a scramble play.

Video of the Zach Wilson injury Walked to the locker room with a slight limppic.twitter.com/cxfmDliYec — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) August 13, 2022

After evading the initial rush from his right, he saw green grass ahead of him and started running forward. Instead of sliding or going out of bounds, Wilson decided to juke back into the middle of the field and launched his body forward.

Connor Hughes of SNY described it as a “non-contact” knee injury for Wilson.

That's a non-contact knee injury for #Jets QB Zach Wilson. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 13, 2022

Hughes said that Wilson attempted to get up but was “limping” before he fell down and needed extra assistance.

Zach Wilson scrambled, dove forward, and now he's limping and down. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 13, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Not What You Want to See

Play

Video Video related to jets’ zach wilson limps off field after non-contact injury 2022-08-12T20:16:08-04:00

Wilson stayed on the ground for quite some time while being attended to by the Jets medical staff.

He eventually got up and walked under his own power very gingerly. Several members of the Jets staff walked him to the locker room.

The Jets officially said Wilson went down with a “knee” injury and was deemed questionable to return to the game. However, he was never going to return to a meaningless preseason game.

QB Zach Wilson (knee) is questionable to return #NYJvsPHI — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 13, 2022

Dennis Waszak Jr tweeted out that on the CBS television broadcast Wilson “seemed to be walking much better” as he headed to the locker room. He also noted there is still plenty of “concern” for the Jets’ young gunslinger.

On CBS broadcast, Zach Wilson seemed to be walking much better on the way to the locker room. But still lots of concern for the #Jets' QB1 — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 13, 2022

Hughes said it is hard to tell when this injury happened but said he tried to “limp to the sideline” and then dropped to the ground.

So hard to tell when the injury happened. Zach Wilson wasn't touched. He seemed to make a cut, then dive forward. He got up, started trying to limp to the sideline, then dropped to the ground. The official announcement of this being a "knee" injury is troublesome — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 13, 2022

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: A Jets First-Rounder’s ‘Future Is Already in Question’: Insider