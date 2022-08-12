Jets’ Zach Wilson Limps off Field After Non-Contact Injury

The main thing you want coming out of preseason games is no injuries. Unfortunately, the New York Jets appeared to suffer one at the game’s most important position.
Zach Wilson on his second drive of the preseason opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles awkwardly went down on a scramble play.
After evading the initial rush from his right, he saw green grass ahead of him and started running forward. Instead of sliding or going out of bounds, Wilson decided to juke back into the middle of the field and launched his body forward.
Connor Hughes of SNY described it as a “non-contact” knee injury for Wilson.
Hughes said that Wilson attempted to get up but was “limping” before he fell down and needed extra assistance.
Not What You Want to See
Wilson stayed on the ground for quite some time while being attended to by the Jets medical staff.
He eventually got up and walked under his own power very gingerly. Several members of the Jets staff walked him to the locker room.
The Jets officially said Wilson went down with a “knee” injury and was deemed questionable to return to the game. However, he was never going to return to a meaningless preseason game.
Dennis Waszak Jr tweeted out that on the CBS television broadcast Wilson “seemed to be walking much better” as he headed to the locker room. He also noted there is still plenty of “concern” for the Jets’ young gunslinger.
Hughes said it is hard to tell when this injury happened but said he tried to “limp to the sideline” and then dropped to the ground.
This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.
