Jets Encouraged to Cut Disappointing $35 Million Veteran

The New York Jets are still trying to figure out how to trade quarterback Zach Wilson. Unfortunately, it might be time for them to start thinking about releasing the former No. 2 pick.

General manager Joe Douglas continues to be transparent about the team’s willingness to trade Wilson. However, Brian Costello with The New York Post believes that if the Jets can’t find a trade partner during the 2024 NFL Draft, then it’s time for the team to cut ties.

“Next week’s draft feels like the best chance the Jets have left of trading Wilson,” Costello wrote. “If the Jets can’t move him during the draft, it’s time to move on. The Jets should release Wilson if they wake up April 29 and no trade has materialized. It’s time for the heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune to rip the Band-Aid off.”

Latest On a Potential Zach Wilson Trade

Despite Wilson not being moved, there has still been a few key developments leading up to the draft.

Douglas was asked about the Wilson situation in his pre-draft press conference. He admitted that the Jets are ready to move on, but wouldn’t go as far as saying the team would cut Wilson.

“…Zach is an asset,” Douglas said. “At that same time, we’re obviously open to trading Zach. There have been discussions. Nothing’s really changed since we talked in Florida. We’re open to trading him, there’s just no news to report on that.”

Wilson was notably absent from the team’s volunteer workouts the week before the draft. Douglas wouldn’t comment on his absence, but it’s almost certainly related to the ongoing trade discussions.

The issue for the Jets is that virtually every team has found their backup quarterback for the 2024 season. Teams will also be taking a look at quarterback prospects in the draft.

Wilson also has a $4.4 million roster bonus due at training camp. That’s a hefty price tag for a player the Jets don’t plan on keeping. If the Jets can’t find a trade partner, the team may have no choice but to cut him prior to the start of the preseason.

Could the Jets Draft a Quarterback?

Assuming that the Jets move on from Wilson, a backup quarterback could be in the cards during this year’s draft.

Aaron Rodgers will be 41 years old in December coming off a torn Achilles. Meanwhile, his backup 34-year-old Tyrod Taylor, who has been a journeyman backup for more than a decade.

The Jets are hoping for a Super Bowl run with Rodgers in 2024, but a developmental backup still makes sense as a long-term project.

Douglas and his team are already doing their homework on some late-round projects. The Jets even brought in former Florida State QB Jordan Travis for a top-30 visit. Travis was a Heisman Trophy contender before suffering a gruesome season-ending ankle injury.

The Jets also visited with Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt. The 6’3″, 220-pound prospect was a consistently efficient four-year starter for the Green Wave. He’s likely a Day 3 pick, but has the experience to quickly acclimate to the NFL.

Regardless of who they take, it would be prudent for the Jets to take a swing on a potential Rodgers successor.