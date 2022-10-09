Zach Wilson Sounds off on New Expectations for Jets After Upset Win

The New York Jets finally ended their long-standing 0-12 drought in the AFC East after beating the Miami Dolphins 40-17.

It was a statement win in more ways than one.

The Jets won a divisional game for the first time since 2019, this is the latest in a season they have been over .500 in five years, and the most points they have scored in a single game since 2018.

Zach Wilson Sets New Expectations for Resurgent Jets

After the game Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson stepped up to the podium and delivered a strong statement on new expectations for the team moving forward:

“The expectation is changing. We are expected to come here and win. Be shocked when we don’t. That is how the mindset needs to be for everybody.”

"The expectation is changing. We are expected to come here and win. Be shocked when we don't. That is how the mindset needs to be for everybody."

There is a palpable swagger around the team right now and everyone is buying in on the new-look Jets.

Wilson did exactly what he needed to do to get a win. The former BYU passer didn’t turn the ball over and was incredibly efficient:

66 percent completion percentage

210 passing yards

10 yards per attempt

99.3 QBR

One rushing touchdown

While he didn’t necessarily have the passing touchdowns, that was more so luck of the draw.

On two separate occasions rookie running back Breece Hall broke off long plays in the passing game and went down at the one-yard line.

Those still ended up being converted as touchdowns however it was for other players on the ground game instead of counting towards Wilson in the passing game. Just a note that the box score doesn’t always tell the true story.

Jets Have Momentum and Confidence

It is a situation that fans are unfamiliar with but the Jets are in second place in the AFC East and have momentum as winners of two straight.

Up next they travel to Lambeau Field to play the 3-2 Green Bay Packers.

Before the season this looked as daunting as any game on the schedule. Hostile territory against one of the best quarterbacks in the league, however, things can change and they have.

Aaron Rodgers is still there, but this isn’t your grandpa’s title town.

The Packers have looked in disarray all season and are coming off two very bizarre weeks. At home, Green Bay nearly lost to the New England Patriots who had their third-string quarterback under center. The Packers escaped with the win at the end of overtime 27-24.

Green Bay followed up that dismal performance with an absolute egg in London. The Packers held a 17-3 lead but allowed the New York Giants to come back and beat them in Week 5: 27-22.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh said they will be getting a “pissed off” Packers team next week so they have to stay on their toes.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh said they will be getting a "pissed off" Packers team next week so they have to stay on their toes.

The Jets proved they are no one’s “get-right” game anymore and that they have plans on shocking a few more people during the 2022 season.

With this young group of skill players, momentum, and a quarterback they believe in anything is now possible for this Jets team.