Jets Make QB Change, Zach Wilson Could Be Cut: Insider

The New York Jets have officially made a quarterback change.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on X previously on Twitter that the team “will start” Tim Boyle at quarterback.

Source: The #Jets will start Tim Boyle at QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023

Rapoport said that means Zach Wilson “goes to the bench for the Jets.” Although he could soon be heading somewhere else.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on Sunday, November 19 if the Jets bench Wilson that, “the possibility of them moving on from him altogether — as in, releasing him in-season — shouldn’t be entirely ruled out.”

Wilson Era for the Jets Appears to Be Over

Brian Costello of the New York Post said something similar back on Thursday, November 9.

“If he gets benched now, there is a chance they will cut him, I think. He doesn’t come back from this [getting benched again]. [Wilson] has come back from other things [but] this is it, it’s over [if he gets benched again],” Costello explained on “Gang’s All Here” podcast.

The 24-year-old has appeared in 32 games and has made 31 starts over the last three seasons. During that span of time, Wilson has completed 56.6 percent of his passes, has a 21 touchdown to 25 interception ratio, and has thrown for 5,966 passing yards.

Wilson has an 11-20 overall record as a starting quarterback for the Jets. He was benched during the Week 11 outing versus the Buffalo Bills.

In the game he completed 47 percent of his passes, had 81 yards passing, a touchdown pass, and an interception.

Boyle Era Is Underway for the Jets in Week 12

Boyle will be the starting quarterback against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. The Jets have a quick turnaround because of playing on Black Friday.

During his six seasons in the NFL, Boyle has appeared in 18 games and has made three starts. The former Eastern Kentucky product has completed 60.8 percent of his passes, has a 3 touchdown to 9 interception ratio, and has thrown for 607 passing yards.

Boyle is 0-3 as a starting quarterback in the National Football League.

Despite some less than impressive statistics, Rapoport said Boyle has been “a curiosity in the NFL.”

“There is a lot of smart quarterback people who think this guy can really play,” Rapoport said on “The Insiders.”

From the Insiders on #NFLPlus and @NFLNetwork: The #Jets have a new starting QB — Tim Boyle. pic.twitter.com/SCNIyIzkA5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023

Not only will Boyle be tasked with trying to turnaround this inept Jets offense, but to keep the ship afloat.

“There is so much at stake here. It’s not just going in to start a football game, it’s really going in to try and steady this thing,” Rapoport said. “Somehow get the Jets a win and just keep them viable until their original QB1 Aaron Rodgers comes back potentially in late December as he is trying to accelerate things from that Achilles tear. In order for him to get back, the Jets have to be in the playoff hunt.”

It all starts on Friday, November 24. The Jets have a tall task against the Dolphins on a short week with a rash of injuries they are dealing with.

According to the ESPN FPI (football power index) analytics, the Dolphins have an 81 percent chance at victory over the Jets. Miami is a 9.5 point favorite over the green and white according to Vegas.