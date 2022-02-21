Proposed Trade Sees Knicks Landing Lakers’ $189 Million Superstar

The New York Knicks didn’t make a move at the NBA trade deadline, so they are standing part with what they have for the rest of the season barring any more moves on the buyout market.

Before the All-Star Break began, the Knicks dropped a heart breaker to the Brooklyn Nets where they blew a 28 point lead. With the playoffs slipping further and further out of grasp, it might be time for the Knicks to start looking forward to the future.

After signing Evan Fournier to a big deal in the offseason, and also bringing Kemba Walker into the mix, it was thought the team would be able to recapture its success from the previous season, but that hasn’t been the case.

Julius Randle signed a massive extension in the offseason and fans thought the team finally found its new star to build around, but there have been a lot of second thoughts this season.

Many would argue the star is still out there, and he might actually be playing with the Los Angeles Lakers right now. An NBA executive speaking to Heavy said the Knicks could possibly be in play for the superstar if the Lakers made him available over the summer.

Davis to the Knicks

Back when the Lakers were in the process of acquiring Davis from the Pelicans, he named the Knicks as a possible destination for himself. There’s no telling if he’s changed his tune since then, but considering the disastrous season the Lakers are having, there’s a real possibility he could want out to become a star elsewhere.

Enter: The Knicks.

The NBA GM says the Knicks would love to bring on Davis, but the pieces necessary for a trade might not be there.

“Oh my God would Leon (Rose) love that. It is exactly what they need, a real superstar,” the GM says. “But the assets are not there. The best deal, look at the Knicks’ books, the best they could do is Randle, Derrick Rose and RJ Barrett. I think LeBron wants to play with Derrick Rose and Barrett is a good prospect. But after that? Randle is the best you can get? No way.”

As for whether Davis would even want to go to the Knicks, that’s another question entirely. On paper, it seems like he’ll be having same problems in New York as he is in Los Angeles.

“I think AD, he said he would go to New York when the Pels were trading him in 2019 but I do not know that he wants the scrutiny he would get,” the GM continued. “All his injuries, they would be all over him.”

Would the Lakers Trade Him?

The Lakers haven’t shown a desire to trade Davis as of yet, and that makes sense considering he’s the youngest of their big three.

LeBron James is closer to the end of his career than he is to the beginning, and his future is in real doubt now considering he said he’ll play where his son Bronny James goes.

Davis has been injury prone throughout his career, and that could be a reason for the Lakers to move on, but it’s anybody’s guess as to what will really happen.

