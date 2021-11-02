New York Knicks Bring ‘Bing Bong’ To Home Games

The New York Knicks dropped to 5-2 after their loss to the Toronto Raptors, but they debuted a new sound effect during the game that really leans into their new catchphrase.

After their season-opening win against the Boston Celtics, fans took to the streets of New York and one of them shouted “bing bong” into a mic and the rest was history. Since that point, the players have been embracing that as their rallying cry, and the team has gotten off to an excellent start so far this season.

It just felt like a matter of time before the games at Madison Square Garden figured out a way to work the phrase into their games, and in the loss against the Raptors, they did just that.

No, they didn’t have fans come and shout it into a camera or anything like that, but instead the arena itself got in on the action.

Bing Bong Comes Home

there is now a bing bong sound effect inside Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/UxlNJ6hxVA — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 2, 2021

In a video capture by NBA Twitter star Rob Perez, you can hear the “bing bong” play after Evan Fournier knocks down a three pointer.

As if that wasn’t enough, broadcaster Mike Breen, known for his emphatic “BANG!” even dropped a “bing bong” of his own after a Julius Randle basket.

MIKE BREEN just dropped a Bing Bong live on air pic.twitter.com/3nteXvZy7F — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 2, 2021

There’s a ton of excitement around the Knicks right now, and with the Brooklyn Nets struggling to start their season, the door is wide open for the Knicks to take a lead in the division.

Of course, the Knicks have now dropped to 0-1 when the bing bong noise plays at their game, so perhaps it’s a bad omen. They blew a double digit lead from the first half and ended up falling to the short-handed Raptors who were without Pascal Siakam.

They’ll be on the road for their next two games against the Pacers and Bucks respectively, so the Knicks won’t be hearing any binging or bonging while on the road, but that won’t stop fans from yelling it at their TV.

One thing’s for certain and it’s that this catch phrase has the team energized in a way that hasn’t been seen since the Carmelo Anthony days in New York.

Knicks Have a Tough Stretch

Going on the road is always tough, but it’s even tougher when you got against the defending NBA champs. The Knicks have been tested in the regular season already through seven games, but one of their biggest tests yet will come against the Bucks.

The Bucks are sitting at just 3-4 so far to start the season, so they’ve gotten off to a bit of a slow start, but Giannis Antetokounmpo has looked as solid as ever so far. The Knicks will have to find out how to slow him down if they want to compete with the Bucks in the east.

The Pacers, riddled with injuries to start the season, are sitting with a 2-6 record, but considering the Knicks just dropped a contest to the Raptors, Indiana isn’t a team they should be sleeping on.

