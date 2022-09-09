Knicks Shift Focus to Another Jazz Star After Donovan Mitchell Whiff: Report

The New York Knicks missed out on Donovan Mitchell, but that doesn’t mean they’ll abandon hopes of landing a Utah Jazz player.

After seeing Mitchell go to the Cleveland Cavaliers, there aren’t any stars actively on the market anymore since Kevin Durant pulled back his trade request, so the blockbuster moves are highly unlikely at this point forward.

With Mitchell and Rudy Gobert shipped out of town, the Jazz are in the midst of a total rebuild, and that means they’ll need to trade away all of current talent that can fetch a return. That would include veteran players like Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic, and in the case of Bogdanovic, the Knicks have shown an interest according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Knicks Interested in Jazz Sharpshooter

Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 8, 2022

The 33-year-old forward shoots 39.1 percent from deep over his career, so it’s clear his shooting can translate to any place he goes. He averaged 18.1 points per game with the Jazz last season, so it’s clear he still has plenty left in the tank, and his efficiency could improve even more if he comes off the bench like he could very well do in New York.

However, Gambadoro doesn’t make it sound easy for the Knicks as they’ll have plenty of competition with the forward, including a handful of teams competing for a championship.

For a player without an NBA championship on their resume, going to a team like the Knicks this late into their career would usually be considered to be counterproductive, especially if that’s something they are coveting. Luckily for the Knicks, this would be through a trade, and it’s no secret New York has a lot of assets to put up.

On the other side of the coin, the Knicks didn’t open up the vault for Mitchell, and that might’ve soured talks with the Jazz. There doesn’t seem to be a ton of room on the roster for Bogdanovic to fit, especially with the team seemingly going young. Moving Evan Fournier would open up minutes for the forward, and it would allow the Knicks to get off a big contract. However, there’s not much incentive for the Jazz to do that deal unless New York attaches draft picks.

Knicks Still Have Moves Coming?

After missing out on Mitchell, things look quite quiet for the Knicks on the trade front, but that doesn’t mean something can’t happen.

Bogdanovic would be a good fit for the team, but if he costs significant assets to snag, it’s tough to imagine it being a worthwhile addition for the Knicks. As it stands right now, the Knicks are almost certainly on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and they’ll need more than a sharpshooter to get over the hump. Mitchell could’ve been that piece, but that ship has since sailed.