Knicks Rumored Target Granted Permission to Speak With Teams: Report

Rumored New York Knicks trade target, Bradley Beal, had been granted permission by the Washington Wizards to speak with his preferred landing spots, according to Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Haynes noted that Beal had not requested a trade, but it is increasingly likely the Washington Wizards are pivoting to rebuild. His no-trade clause gave Beal the power to choose his next team.

Haynes named the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks as the teams expected to speak with Beal and his agent, Mark Bartelstein. Interestingly, there was no mention of the Knicks.

Knicks beat writer Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on Thursday that “New York’s front office has already let necessary people know the team would be interested in the former All-NBA guard if he were to become available.”

Beal, who will turn 30 on June 28, is coming off an injury-plagued first season of his five-year, $251 million deal.

Heat on Top of Bradley Beal’s List

The Heat is on top of Beal’s list for his preferred destination, according to Katz.

“The three-time All-Star has mulled over his future time and time again over the past few summers, even if his decision has always been to return to the Washington Wizards, the only organization he’s played for during his 11 NBA seasons. In those moments, according to sources, the Heat have consistently stood above the rest of the league. If Beal had a formal list, which he never has before, then Miami would have been right there at the top of it,” Katz wrote.

“The New York Knicks have lingered somewhere behind — maybe not on the imaginary list but maybe sneaking onto the bottom of it, depending on the day. Beal has told people close to him he loves playing at Madison Square Garden, but he’s also a relaxed, warm-weather guy. The Golden State Warriors appealed to him in the past, according to sources,” Katz added.

The Knicks have more draft capital against the Heat and the Bucks, but it appears they are not high on Beal’s list of preferred destinations.

Knicks’ Other All-Star Option Outside Bradley Beal

If the Knicks cannot get into the Beal sweepstakes, they could pivot to Chicago Bulls’ two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine.

“Wishful executives will keep their eyes peeled on Portland and Damian Lillard, but it’s the Chicago Bulls who have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Jake Fischer wrote.

The Knicks have previously checked in with the Bulls regarding LaVine at the February trade deadline, and the names of Immanuel Quickley and veteran Derrick Rose came up, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“When the Knicks and Bulls talked casually about a potential deal during the season (several weeks before the trade deadline), I was told that some with Chicago had an interest in Immanuel Quickley,” Begley wrote in his May 18 SNY mailbag.

“…Derrick Rose was also among the players who were discussed as part of trade packages in those casual conversations between the Knicks and Bulls, per people familiar with the matter.”

Unlike Beal, LaVine does not have a no-trade clause, making him a more expensive trade target.