Knicks’ Storied Rival Could Halt Reunion With Former Star

After the initial start to the 2022 offseason, where there were several key trades and free agency signings executed, the New York Knicks have remained rather silent.

Sure they were heavily intertwined in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes throughout the summer, but that, of course, came to an unceremonious end on September 1 when the guard was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, though the current state of the franchise has not been able to generate all that much buzz, as of late there has been some serious attention drawn to one former franchise centerpiece and where he could potentially be playing this upcoming season.

Veteran forward, Carmelo Anthony currently finds himself floating around the free agency market, still unclaimed by any ball club as we approach 2022-23.

These past few seasons have proven to be quite a different experience for the 10-time All-Star, as he’s served predominantly as a reserve player for his respective employers rather than as a cornerstone within a team’s starting lineup as he was during his seven-year tenure with the Knicks as well as for the vast majority of his career outside of New York.

Although it may have taken him some time to get adjusted to this new type of role, Anthony has certainly managed to stay productive, showcasing some of the high-end scoring abilities that have become synonymous with the forward throughout his 20-year career.

It is because of this that, at 38 years old, the former All-NBA talent is still finding himself drawing considerable interest from front offices across the league, and, though fans and even the veteran himself may be open to seeing a reunion take place between him and the Knicks, it seems as though a storied rival could be a much more likely suitor for his services.

Over the past few weeks, reports have surfaced suggesting that the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics have been eying Anthony after their top free agency signing, Danilo Gallinari — who, ironically, is also a former Knick — suffered from a torn ACL while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game on August 27.

Since these rumblings of interest have come to light, more and more reports have followed, with Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam stating in a September 5 article that a possible signing between the two parties is “starting to gain traction.”

Though there’s an argument to be made that Carmelo Anthony could be a quality fit for any number of teams across the association, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey seems to believe that the Celtics are the optimal destination as he ranked them as the “best landing spot” for him in a September 7 article.

“Following reports that Danilo Gallinari had torn his ACL while competing at EuroBasket, the idea of Melo stepping in to fill that role started to gain steam on social media,” Bailey wrote. “Melo may be four years older than Gallo, but his 2021-22 production was comparable.

“And if there’s a team in the league that’s well-equipped to cover for Anthony’s defensive shortcomings, it’s the Boston Celtics. Gallinari was signed to improve spacing and perhaps spare Al Horford’s legs from time to time. For at least a year, Anthony could potentially do the same.”

Anthony suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22 where he posted averages of 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds on 44% shooting from the floor and 37.5% shooting from deep.

Knicks Are Third Best Landing Spot

Just a few notches below the Boston Celtics on Bleacher Report’s list are the New York Knicks, ranking in at third just behind the Chicago Bulls.

Citing the team’s need for a sound outside shooter upfront, Bailey believes that Carmelo Anthony could serve as that much-needed asset within Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.

“Julius Randle had a brutally negative impact on the Knicks’ point differential last season, and he shot just 30.8 percent from three. Obi Toppin is clearly New York’s future at that position, but he struggled from deep, too,” Bailey wrote in his September 7 article.

“As for the Knicks’ centers, Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein are certainly good, but they’re not floor-spacers, either. At least having the option to deploy a floor-spacer in the frontcourt could make life easier for slashers like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Jalen Brunson.”

Despite not necessarily being known as a deadly force from beyond the arc, since 2010-11 Anthony has boasted a three-point shooting clip of 37% while hoisting up 4.9 attempts per game.

Over the last three seasons, the veteran has converted 38.9% of his shots from distance.

Hornets a Fit for Randle

After having failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell this summer, many fans and pundits alike are under the impression that the New York Knicks could now look to set their sights on a different trade concept — offloading the remaining four years of Julius Randle’s contract.

Per reports by Fred Katz of The Athletic from earlier this offseason, this idea is one that the ball club has been pondering for some time now, and a popular possible trade partner could be the Hornets.

The up-and-coming Southeast Division team is one that’s currently looking to better bolster their talent pool around budding superstar point guard LaMelo Ball and, considering their vacancy at the starting power forward position coupled with their own undesirable contracts they’d like to rid themselves of, Charlotte could be an ideal suitor for Randle in the event of a trade.