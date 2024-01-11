Cleveland Cavaliers Interest in Knicks Trade Target Could Help New York

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a position to buy or sell at this year’s NBA Trade Deadline. They have talent all over the roster but due to injuries, could be breaking the team up. The likeliness of a Donovan Mitchell trade seems to be high as they look to move him before he opts out of the final year of his contract.

As the New York Knicks continue to show interest, they’re reportedly the favorite to land the All-Star guard. The Knicks are maybe a piece away from contending for a championship, which perhaps Mitchell could fill.

If they don’t add Mitchell, reports have indicated that the Knicks are interested in Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks. However, Matt Moore of The Action Network reports that the Cavaliers are interested in Murray if they decide to move on from Mitchell.

“Finally — and I want to stress this is speculative (but interesting) — one league executive suggested keeping an eye on the Cavaliers in Murray talks if the Cavs decide they have to move Donovan Mitchell before the final year of his contract. (Mitchell has a player option for 2025-26, and there has been nothing but a barrage of reporting that Mitchell will not re-sign and prefers a New York team as his next home.) Murray would provide a replacement guard next to Darius Garland, and the Knicks would send the kind of assets Atlanta would want if they are indeed selling.”

The Knicks Are Interested in Dejounte Murray

The Knicks are showing interest in Dejounte Murray as the deadline approaches. While he’s struggled with the Hawks, Murray was once an above-average guard defender on the San Antonio Spurs. When he arrived in Atlanta, he was expected to be a part of one of the better backcourts in the NBA with him and Trae Young.

Unfortunately, that’s been far from the case since he arrived.

Despite the downplay in Atlanta, teams are still interested in adding a guard who was once an All-Star and has the talent to be one of the better players on a team. Even if Murray is a No. 3 on a championship team, he can still play anywhere.

If the Cavaliers decide to not trade Mitchell, look for the Knicks to get involved with Murray, according to Moore.

“Multiple outlets have reported that the Knicks remain interested in Murray after trading OG Anunoby. There will always be some skepticism about the viability of a deal given the Knicks’ ties to super-agency CAA and Murray’s representation at rival super-agency Klutch Sports. But business is business, and Murray fits the archetype of the kind of two-way player the Knicks want as a star.”

This Deal Allows the Knicks to Land Donovan Mitchell

If the Cleveland Cavaliers did end up trading for Dejounte Murray, this gives the Knicks a perfect opportunity to trade for Donovan Mitchell. If Mitchell does end up getting traded, that’s when Murray would be pursued by Cleveland.

While the New York Knicks would lose out on Murray, they’d have their main target paired with Jalen Brunson in Mitchell.

Cleveland could play this perfectly for the Knicks without them having to do much.