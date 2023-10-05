Did Derrick Rose Take a Swipe at Knicks?

Derrick Rose is back in Memphis, where he starred as a one-and-done point guard before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, after parting ways with the New York Knicks this summer.

Rose, now 35, was asked if his first practice with the Grizzlies was different from his previous teams, including the Knicks.

“Yeah [it’s different],” Rose told reporters during the team’s Media Day. “These last two years, I had [Tom Thibodeau].”

“So, this one compared to Thibs is — don’t get me wrong, we work — but Thibs is more of a like, how can I say it? It’s run different. I’m just gonna say that. It’s just run different. Here, it is smoother. It’s more fluent, and guys are really getting their work in. That’s not to say people in New York weren’t [doing that], but I love that the group that they got here. They don’t have to do much to tweak things because they’ve been together for a while.”

For Rose, it wasn’t a swipe at the Knicks, who he helped end their eight-year playoff drought in 2021. Instead, Rose was referring to the contrast between the Grizzlies and the Knicks’ style of play.

The Grizzlies are smoother because they love to fly and run at every opportunity. With Ja Morant, a buzzsaw on the open court like Rose when he was younger, the Grizzlies ranked in the top eight in pace last season.

The Knicks, on the other hand, play rougher than the Grizzlies under defensive guru Thibodeau. With Jalen Brunson, a halfcourt operator who is a master at mid-range and crafty around the basket, the Knicks lagged, at 26th, in pace last season.

With Morant suspended for the first 25 games of the season, Rose will have an opportunity to play, which he did not get with the Knicks last season.

Julius Randle Speaks Highly of Obi Toppin

Knicks two-time All-Star forward Julius Randle spoke highly of his ex-backup Obi Toppin after the trade that saw the former No. 8 pick going to the Indiana Pacers for a pair of late second-round picks.

“That’s my guy, man,” Randle told reporters after their first day of practice at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. “He was in a tough spot, obviously, playing behind me.”

“But I just tried to help him mentally stay in it as much as he could and make the most of his opportunities. And he did. He did a great job. He was more than a great teammate. I’m excited to see him flourish out there. He’s going to be great out there.”

Raptors Coach Shocked

NBA rookie head coach Darko Rajaković was taken aback by the lawsuit the New York Knicks have filed against him and nine other members of the Toronto Raptors organization.

“I was surprised,” Rajaković told reporters during Monday’s Media Day in Toronto. “I was shocked.”

“I did not know where it was coming from. Obviously, the lawsuit is ongoing. I cannot make too many comments on it,” he added.

“What I can say is I know who I am. I know how my parents raised me. I know what I see every single day when I look in the mirror. I know that there is nothing that I should be worried about. And I cannot wait for this lawsuit to be over so everybody can find the truth,” he continued.