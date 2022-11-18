Knicks Actively Shopping Former All-Star: Report

While these early stages of the 2022-23 campaign have already been filled with excess drama for the New York Knicks, it appears that fans could be in store for even more attention in the coming months.

According to a November 18 article penned by Danny Abriano, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Knickerbockers have been in talks with a few teams in regard to the availability of veteran point guard, Derrick Rose.

“Some teams have had ‘cursory trade conversations’ with members of the Knicks organization involving Derrick Rose,” wrote Abriano. “Per Begley, in some talks, the Knicks have sought draft compensation as part of the return.”

The concept of seeing Rose be dealt this season is nothing new for the Knicks’ rumor mill, as an NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney earlier this month that, due to his lacking role within Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, they feared the point guard could wind up forcing his way onto the trade block.

Per these reports by Begley, however, it appears that even without a request, New York is open to possibly moving on from the former league MVP.

Knicks Open to Moving Quickley

Along with the reports that the Knicks have been in talks with teams regarding Derrick Rose’s availability, it seems that the front office is also open to parting ways with another fan-favorite backcourt talent.

According to a November 18 report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, New York is “willing” to move both the former All-Star as well as Immanuel Quickley for the right price this trade season.

“The Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, league sources say, as a way to sort out the team’s glut at the guard position over the course of the season,” Charania wrote.

Quickley has been reported as being a valuable trade commodity for some time now and according to a November 12 report by Ian Begley, there have already been several teams who have reached out to inquire about his availability.

Throughout his three-year tenure with the Knicks, the point guard has quickly (pun not intended) become a favorite amongst the Knicks’ fanbase thanks to his steady playmaking abilities and all-out hustle on both ends of the floor.

Since being drafted back in 2020, Quickley finds himself posting impressive per-game averages of 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and just under a steal per game on 35.9% shooting from deep while serving as the main backup behind starting point guard Jalen Brunson through 15 games played in 2022-23.

Knicks a ‘Realistic Landing Spot’ for Superstar

Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley are not the only individuals found attached to Knicks trade buzz this week, as Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus discussed in a November 17 article that New York could prove to be a “realistic trade destination” for Nets forward Kevin Durant should he once again request out of Brooklyn this season.

Citing the team’s bevy of draft assets and impressive collection of youthful prospects, Pincus believes that in the event that Sean Marks shops the superstar, the Knicks could piece together one of the more intriguing trade packages.

“In addition to all of its first-round picks, the Knicks have three protected firsts in 2023 from the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards, and a 2025 first (in the 5-30 range) from the Milwaukee Bucks. That draft capital could be enough if both sides were eager for a deal,” Pincus wrote.

“Additionally, the Knicks have several young prospects to offer, like Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes, among others. Evan Fournier would probably be necessary for salary matching, along with at least one additional veteran like Derrick Rose or Mitchell Robinson.”

Pincus would continue on by stating that RJ Barrett could even be included to sweeten the pot in a hypothetical exchange, though it’s safe to assume that after having signed him to a fresh new four-year, $120 million extension this past offseason, the Knicks likely aren’t looking to move on from their franchise centerpiece any time soon.