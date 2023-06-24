Knicks Made Big Decision on Derrick Rose’s Future

The New York Knicks have decided to decline Derrick Rose’s $15.6M team option that will make him an unrestricted free agent, according to Newsday’s Steve Popper.

Rose, who will turn 35 on Oct. 4, can return on a veteran’s minimum contract, but if the Knicks decide to run it back, there will still be no opportunity for him to crack the rotation.

The Phoenix Suns and his former team, Chicago Bulls, have point guard vacancies where Rose could fit.

A former MVP, Rose only played 27 games this past season despite being healthy after recovering from an ankle surgery that sidelined him for most of the 2021-2022 season. But Rose was yanked out of the regular rotation in early December.

The veteran point guard played a key role in the Knicks’ 2021 playoff run as a midseason acquisition from Detroit.

The Knicks held on to him despite overtures from contenders at the past February trade deadline. Declining his team option means one salary ballast less for the Knicks in potential star trades this offseason.

Zach LaVine’s Camp Against Knicks Trade

There is a potential roadblock for the Knicks to acquire Chicago Bulls’ two-time All-Star wing Zach LaVine.

Klutch Sports, who represents LaVine, would be against a Knicks deal, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

“The Bulls are reportedly gauging interest in the All-Star guard, which prompted speculation that the Knicks — who are strapped with future draft assets — would get involved. But a source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office,” Bondy wrote.

Klutch Sports’ other client Cam Reddish left the Knicks on bad terms that may have left a bitter taste in the mouth.

The Knicks sent the disgruntled former lottery pick to the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline that landed them Josh Hart, who played a vital role in their playoff run.

Reddish, who only saw action for 35 games during his forgettable stint with the Knicks, blamed favoritism and politics for his lack of a defined role.

“It was tough, but at the same time, it ain’t even about basketball,” Reddish told the New York Daily News in March. “It had nothing to do with basketball. It was all the politics, all the favoritism. S**t like that. That’s why I wasn’t too worried about it.”

Knicks Add 2 Undrafted Players on 2-Way Deal

Without a pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Knicks signed undrafted prospect Jacob Toppin of Kentucky and Overtime Elite’s Jaylen Martin to two-way deals.

Jacob is the younger brother of Knicks reserve forward Obi Toppin, the subject of trade rumors.

The younger Toppin and Martin are expected to suit up for the Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League next month.

Jacob Toppin, 23, played three seasons for Kentucky after spending his freshman year at Rhode Islands. On the other hand, Martin played for former Knicks guard Charlie Ward at Florida High before signing with Overtime Elite.