Nets’ 3-and-D Wing Floated as Potential Knicks Trade Target

An Eastern Conference general manager views the Brooklyn Nets‘ surplus of 3-and-D wings as an avenue for the New York Knicks to address their lack of shooting.

The NBA exec views Dorian Finney-Smith as someone who can bolster a Knicks team that was exposed in the second round of the NBA Playoff against eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat for their lack of outside shooting.

“Maybe if they could swing a deal for Dorian Finney-Smith from the Nets, that would be a great fit for them on both sides of the ball, he is a really good 3-and-D guy, but the Nets don’t want to do anything to help the Knicks, of course,” the Eastern Conference general manager told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

Finney-Smith is a top trade candidate for the Nets, according to New York Post. But the Knicks and Nets have not swung a trade in 40 years. Their last trade was in 1983 when the Knicks traded a 1984 second-round draft pick, which turned out to be Tom Sluby, for Len Elmore, per basketball reference.

What Can Dorian Finney-Smith Bring to Knicks?

If ever the Knicks miraculously snatch Finney-Smith, they would be getting Dallas’ once top perimeter defender who already has built-in chemistry with their star point guard Jalen Brunson.

On the surface, Finney-Smith is just an average 3-point shooter, norming 35.7% in his first seven seasons in the league. When the Nets acquired him with Spencer Dinwiddie at the trade deadline for Kyrie Irving, Finney-Smith’s 3-point shooting took a nose dive in Brooklyn. But his 30.6% 3-point shooting in 29 games with the Nets this season appears to be a by-product of adjusting on the fly with a new team.

As the Nets entered the playoffs, Finney-Smith became more comfortable. He made 6-of-13 above-the-break 3s against the Philadelphia 76ers. In a combined 66 games with Dallas and Brooklyn this season, the 6-foot-7 forward shot 42.9% from left corner 3.

Last season, during the Mavericks’ run to the Western Conference Finals with Brunson, Finney-Smith shot above 45% of his corner from both left and right spots and 35.3% from above the break. He was more devastating in the playoffs from the left corner, hitting 11-of-20 (55%) and 25-of-63 (39.7%) from above the break.

Finney-Smith has three years left on his four-year, $55.6 million contract with a $15.3 million player option on the final season.

Obi Toppin May Only Get Extended if He Gets Traded

Spotrac’s cap guru Keith Smith predicted that the New York Knicks would not offer an extension contract to their former lottery pick Obi Toppin this offseason.

Toppin is extension-eligible before the start of next season after completing his third year in the NBA.

“Toppin’s career has been spent as a low-minute backup behind Julius Randle. There’s very much still a mystery box quality to his game. He’s flashed when given time, but those flashes aren’t extension-worthy…unless he’s traded ahead of the extension deadline,” Keith wrote.

If the Knicks decide to trade the 25-year-old Toppin in the offseason, Smith predicts the receiving team would likely lock him up to a friendly deal during his prime years.

“No extension, unless he’s traded. Then, four years and $70 million seems like a worthy gamble as an upside bet,” Keith added.