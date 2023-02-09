Knicks Engaged in Trade Talks for $215 Million Star Guard: Report

With the NBA Trade deadline just a few hours away, the New York Knicks seem to be ramping up their efforts to take that long-awaited “big swing” and, per recent rumblings, they may be looking toward the Windy City to get such a deal done.

According to a report by Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, the Knicks are currently engaged in talks with the Chicago Bulls regarding a potential trade that would send Zach LaVine to the Big Apple.

“Just heard from a source that Bulls and Knicks are revisiting talks on a LaVine trade. Talks began yesterday but broke off. Now back on,” Cowley tweeted.

Zach LaVine, a two-time All-Star, has long been a reported target for the Knicks, with talks of a possible trade dating as far back as June of 2022.

Currently in the first season of a five-year, $215 million deal that he signed with the Bulls back during this past summer’s free agency period, the 27-year-old finds himself sporting impressive per-game averages of 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game on 46.4% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from deep.

Despite his efforts, however, the Bulls sport a sub-.500 record of just 26-28. This underwhelming production as a whole coupled with rumblings of inner turmoil has led to season-long speculation that the franchise could simply opt to hit the reset button.

Cowley’s report only further strengthens the rumors that Chicago’s Big-3 of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and LaVine could soon be coming to a breakup.

Hart a Long-Rumored Target for Knicks

Kicking off their trade season endeavors, the Knicks struck a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers on February 8 that landed them veteran wing, Josh Hart.

The Knicks are sending Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk to the Blazers in the deal too, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The 27-year-old was linked as a possible Knicks target for months leading up to his eventual trade to the ball club, with an anonymous NBA executive going as far as to tell Heavy Sports earlier in the season that he could make for a “perfect” running mate for rising star RJ Barrett.

“A guy who would be perfect would be Josh Hart, who can rebound [well at] his position, can defend out on the perimeter, can knock down [three-pointers], [and is a] very good passer,” the executive told Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney.

Now in his sixth season in the association, Hart is posting impressive all-around averages of 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals on 50.4% shooting from the field.

Hornets Could Target Knicks Big

According the SNY’s Ian Begley, there are “several teams” who have shown an interest in acquiring Knicks big man Obi Toppin at this year’s deadline and, in the eyes of Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, one of those teams should be the Charlotte Hornets.

In a February 8 piece, Buckley listed three players he believes each team should look to target in a trade this season and, for Charlotte, the 2020 lottery pick could be a great talent to pursue.

“Another is plucking prospects away from win-now teams. Pair Toppin with a floor general like Ball, and Toppin’s box scores could go berserk,” Buckley wrote.

Toppin, a highly talented yet underutilized player, is now in his third season with the Knicks and boasts 2022-23 averages of 21.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per 100 possessions on 36.5% shooting from deep.