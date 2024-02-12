Evan Fournier Reacts to Knicks Trading Him to Lottery-Bound Pistons

Former New York Knicks Evan Fournier is relieved that he’s finally free.

“I’m really excited to finally be out in New York,” Fournier told Detroit reporters following the Pistons’ February 12 practice. “So looking forward to a new opportunity.”

Fournier’s anguish in Tom Thibodeau’s doghouse officially ended at the February 8 trade deadline. The 31-year-old French guard was part of the package that landed the Knicks Alec Burks and veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

Fournier appeared in just 30 games over his final one-and-a-half season with the Knicks.

However, playing time is not guaranteed for Fournier in the rebuilding Pistons, who have played well with their young players over at the start of their current six-game road trip. Detroit is 2-1 over its last three games. It could have been 3 straight wins had they not squandered a 13-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers in a tough 112-106 loss on February 10.

“They haven’t said anything [about playing time],” Fournier said. ” As soon as I got traded, Troy [Weaver] called me saying that I was wanted here and that they tried to have me for the last couple of seasons now. So, I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll see. But you know what? I’m going to prepare for [Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers] as if I’m playing.”

It’s Fournier’s professionalism that made him well-respected during his tenure in New York which started well but ended badly.

Fournier left the Knicks with the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a single season with 241 during his first year. He ended up averaging 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 110 games for the Knicks.

Evan Fournier Trade Draws Mixed Reactions

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic led the sympathizers for Fournier.

Evan Fournier right now pic.twitter.com/xpBo7JlBd0 — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) February 8, 2024

Burying the lede here — Evan Fournier is finally free https://t.co/ZFKpF4kgmI — Patches (@senator_gun) February 8, 2024

Knicks fans gave him his flowers when he thanked them despite his ugly ending in New York.

But there are also Knicks fans also poked fun at their favorite team for getting rid of Fournier.

Bojan Bogdanovic’s Knicks Debut, Alec Burks Return

Bogdanovic, the much-ballyhooed Knicks trade acquisition, struggled offensively in his Garden debut.

The veteran forward only hit 3 of 10 from the field for 11 points off the bench. The Knicks were outscored by 10 during his 33 minutes on the floor.

Bogdanovic received a warm welcome from the Knicks fans when he subbed at 4:12 left in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers.

The 34-year-old Bogdanovic, however, missed his first two attempts. He made his first basket as a Knick in the second quarter, drilling a 3-pointer from the right elbow. Then he missed five of his last seven attempts.

The returning Alec Burks, who is already familiar with Thibodeau’s system, fared much better.

Burks fired 22 points off the bench. He shot 7 of 14 from the field including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that made the game interesting. But he also finished with a negative net rating (minus-4).

“I thought for the first game [with Bogdanovic and Burks], there were some obviously good things and obviously there’s a lot for them to adjust to. As a team, I think we have to do a lot better,” Thibodeau said.