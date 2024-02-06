Former 6MOY Would Welcome Playing for the New York Knicks

Former Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Jordan Clarkson has been a steady name for the New York Knicks this trade deadline. Clarkson is a microwave scorer who can come off the bench and score 20-plus points per night. After the Knicks traded Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in the deal that sent RJ Barrett and a second-round pick for OG Anunoby, New York could use a bench scorer.

Clarkson fits that exact need and can be a true game-changer for a Knicks team that has won nine out of their last 10 games. Tony Jones joined ESPN 700’s “The Drive with Spence Checketts” and had the following to say about Clarkson playing in New York:

“I can tell you just from my conversations with people around the situation, I think that Jordan [Clarkson] would welcome a trade [to the Knicks] if that’s how it would go down. There’s another team out west he would welcome a trade to. I’m not going to say the name of that team and the reason why I’m not going to say the name of that team is because there’s very little chance of that trade happening.”

The Knicks Have Interest in Jordan Clarkson

With the need for a bench scorer and Clarkson being on the market, this deal makes sense for both sides. The Utah Jazz could land assets and the Knicks would land their Quickley replacement.

The 31-year-old Clarkson is having a down year by his standards. However, that could be a good thing for the Knicks. The lower the price, the better for New York. On the season, he is averaging 17.5 points per game. That would be the third-highest point-per-game average in his career. Clarkson, however, is shooting a career-low 29.1% from three-point range on 5.5 attempts per game.

The hope for the New York Knicks is that his shot would start to fall as he would be needed in their offense, especially with Julius Randle being out for at least the next few weeks with a shoulder injury.

Despite the struggles, an interest is there for the Knicks, says Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“The Knicks also registered trade interest in Utah’s Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk earlier in January, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Jordan Clarkson’s Recent Play Could Benefit the Knicks

The New York Knicks might benefit from the recent play of Clarkson. Tony Jones added that it seems he is distracted by all of the trade rumors and that is why he could be playing this way.

“From where I sit, I see a guy that’s really distracted and knows by next Thursday he could be uprooting his life and moving somewhere else, and I think that’s kind of crept into his play and think that’s why you’re seeing some of the things that you’ve seen over the last five to seven days.”

With Clarkson shooting a career-low from three-point range, the Knicks might not have to attach much, if any, draft capital. Saving all of their picks allows them to make an additional move during the deadline or one in the offseason.

The Knicks have to hope that Utah sells low and they can land him on a favorable deal.