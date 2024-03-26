Josh Hart Drops Reality Check on Pistons HC After Teammate Sets Knicks Record

New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo set the franchise record for three-pointers in a single game, knocking down 11 triples in a win over the Detroit Pistons.

Pistons head coach Monty Williams took exception to how the record was set against his team, deriding the Knicks for continuing to feed DiVincenzo in the eventual 124-99 New York victory.

“I don’t care about their team at all. I could care less,” Williams told reporters on March 25 when asked about DiVincenzo’s performance. “Those guys, the way they got those threes, I don’t want to be a part of that story.

Knicks swingman Josh Hart wasn’t having it.

“If he don’t want to be part of the story, should have told his guys to defend better,” Hart said in the locker room. “What else to say, bro? Like, we got a guy that’s hot, we’re gonna try to find try to find the guy that’s hot. That’s kind common sense basketball.

“He’s a head coach in the league. Think he has the IQ to know, someone’s hot, you go to them. So, I mean, they’re gonna be a part of that story regardless.”

DiVincenzo led all scorers with 40 points.

He attempted 20 of his 23 looks on the night from beyond the arc. The sixth-year man out of Villanova was still in the game, attempting threes with just over three minutes to go in the fourth quarter despite the Knicks coasting on a 29-point lead.

BANG ‼️ Donte's 11th trey 👌 pic.twitter.com/efMvBCUPt2 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 26, 2024

Evan Fournier Tips Cap After Donte DiVincenzo Breaks Knicks Record

DiVincenzo broke the mark set by former Knicks guars Evan Fournier (2022) and J.R. Smith (2014).

After the game, Fournier tipped his cap to his former teammate and, now, successor.

“Not at all surprising, to be honest with you,” Fournier said of DiVincenzo breaking his record, per the New York Post’s Peter Botte. “He’s definitely found his role, and congrats to him. He has great chemistry with these guys, especially JB [Jalen Brunson], and he’s very smart as far as finding the pocket for a 3 and he has such a quick release.

“He’s having a hell of a season and he deserves [the record]. He’s honestly the perfect fit for how they play, and I am happy for him.”

“And he’s honestly such a great shooter, that I’m not surprised.”

Former Knicks Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier & Quentin Grimes embrace Donte DiVincenzo after his Knick-record 11 threes. Fournier had the previous record with JR Smith (10) pic.twitter.com/MzEYlKIsbt — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 26, 2024

DiVencenzo needs eight more threes to surpass Fournier’s record-setting franchise mark for threes in a single season. He has 11 games to get there and is shooting 36.8% on 4.4 threes per game since the All-Star break.

Donte DiVincenzo Praises Evan Fournier

DiVincenzo likewise showed appreciation for Fournier, who endured two seasons in limbo on the bench and out of the Knicks regular rotation.

“Ev had a hell of a time here,” DiVincenzo said postgame.

“He’s in the record books for a reason. Evan’s a hell of a player. But the one thing I respect about Evan is how good of a teammate he was. When things weren’t going his way, he never changed. I got to play against him when things were going for him. But when I got here, things weren’t going his way, and you would never even know.”

Fournier never made secret his desire to play. But he also vowed to remain a positive presence for his teammates throughout the ordeal, which included his openly opining for a trade. His hefty contract made that difficult to accomplish.

His reward was a trade to the Pistons, owners of an NBA-worst 12-60 record now, at this year’s deadline in February. Still, he was a standup character behind closed doors.

“He was up there as one of the best teammates in terms of locker room guys,” DiVincenzo said.