Immanuel Quickley, Knicks Make History with 3-Point Barrage [WATCH]

Immanuel Quickley and the New York Knicks are off to a strong start to the 2021-2022 season, including their latest record-breaking performance against the Orlando Magic.

At the five-and-a-half-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the second-year guard hit a three-pointer from the left corner, marking the team’s 21st on the evening.

It also broke the Knicks’ franchise record for most threes made in a regular-season game, previously held by the 2012-2013 team who hit 20 threes on April 9th, 2013.

New York put away a rebuilding Magic team with ease and set an impressive offensive record along the way.

And for the first time since that 2012-2013 season, the Knicks have won their first two games to start the year.

Even still, if their latest performance is any indicator, the best is yet to come for this year’s New York Knicks.

Fournier: ‘It Felt Like a Home Game’

Rarely have the New York Knicks clocked in as eight-point favorites on the road in the opposing team’s home opener.

But that much was the case in this matchup with the Orlando Magic, notably the NBA home of guard Evan Fournier.

The 28-year old spent six and a half seasons calling the Amway Center home, but as a representative of the away team most recently, felt the same way as a visitor.

Just not in the way (via the New York Daily News) you think:

It felt like a home game. I mean, my goodness. I’ve been in that building many, many times, and I felt like I was at home tonight. That’s really what it felt like.

He certainly played like he was comfortable, tallying 18 points behind a four-of-nine shooting effort from downtown.

And as fans saw in New York’s season-opening win over the Boston Celtics, playing in Madison Square Garden is a different kind of advantage for the Knicks.

Last season, they went 25-11 when playing inside the walls of their storied home arena.

Only five more teams had better records when playing at home, including the 2020-2021 champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Fournier was enthusiastic when touching (via the New York Post) on playing in the storied arena for the first time:

It was crazy — the atmosphere, the fans. It was fun to go to two OTs, but I wish we could’ve had the game in the first 48 minutes. It was a dogfight. We were both tired. That’s where the conditioning of the preseason pays off.

After tallying 50 points and 10 made three-pointers over his first two games in the blue and orange, Evan Fournier is certainly looking the part of a $78-million dollar talent.

And the New York Knicks look like a force to be reckoned with.

Quickley: ‘I Think We’re In For a Real Fun Season’

The excitement stemming from these New York Knicks start to the season is rivaled by none.

Fans took to the streets in a big way after their season-opening win, a double-overtime thriller against Boston:

After their October 22 win over the Magic, Immanuel Quickley played into (via the New York Daily News) the hype:

Thibs wants us to shoot more 3s. We might be able to beat the record again…I think we’re in for a real fun season.

As if New York Knicks fans needed any more orange and blue Kool-Aid to sip on.

They’ll take on the Orlando Magic again on Sunday, October 24th, this time actually at home in Madison Square Garden.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM est.

