Knicks Rising Guard Immanuel Quickley Learns From Donovan Mitchell’s Former Mentor

Before Johnnie Bryant moved to the New York Knicks bench as Tom Thibodeau’s associate head coach, he spent the last three of his seven seasons with the Utah Jazz molding Donovan Mitchell into a perennial All-Star.

Bryant’s move to Mitchell’s hometown fueled rampant speculations in the past of Mitchell becoming a Knicks to join his mentor.

They nearly did last summer until the Cleveland Cavaliers grabbed Mitchell from the Knicks’ clutches at the last minute in a blockbuster trade that shocked the entire league.

Now, Bryant stands on Mitchell’s path to a deeper playoff run in the Eastern Conference.

Bryant has a new protege in Sixth Man of the Year’s betting favorite, Immanuel Quickley.

“I don’t know if there’s anybody in the league better than him,” Quickley said of Bryant after Wednesday’s practice. “As far as [coaching], really a lot of stuff, just all the areas I’ve learned, I feel like I’m a high-IQ player, but I learned something every day when I’m with him, when we watch film or when I have a question, so he’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever been around.”

Mitchell also looks forward to this playoff matchup because of his relationship with Bryant.

“It’s a storybook [matchup],” Mitchell said after the Knicks beat them in their final regular-season meeting on March 31. “It’s something that’s special and near and dear to me to be able to play playoff games in front of my friends and family. A team that I grew up watching. Against an assistant coach over there (Johnnie Bryant) who basically taught me everything I know at this point. It’s great, and I’m excited about the challenge. It’s going to be a lot of fun if it happens.”

Josh Hart Excited to Play Against Good Friend

Josh Hart can’t wait for Saturday to come. His playoff debut becomes more meaningful as he will be matched up against his good friend Donovan Mitchell in what is expected to be highly-competitive series.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it. I just have facetimed [Mitchell] earlier. We have the same barber. So, I was making sure the barber was gonna be here so I get a fresh cut,” Hart revealed to reporters after Wednesday’s practice.

“It’s exciting [to face Mitchell in the playoffs] because that’s someone who I’ve known for the last six, seven years, someone who I’ve watched grew in this league, someone who’s got a great personality, great kid, high-character kid. So that [matchup] will be fun!”

Julius Randle Still Not Cleared for Contact

Julius Randle’s status for Game 1 is still in limbo as the All-Star forward has yet to be cleared to do full-contact drills.

But New York coach Tom Thibodeau is pleased with Randle’s progress, is although he remains non-committal on his return for the series opener.

“The thing I like is each day has been better,” Thibodeau said after Wednesday’s practice. “So if he’s ready, he’s ready. If he needs more time, we’ll give him more time.”

Randle is set to be re-evaluated on Thursday, two days before the series begins in Cleveland.